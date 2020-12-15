Wellington councillors reveal history of intimidation and abuse after death threat

Wellington City councillor Fleur Fitzsimons, flanked by councillor Jenny Condie, left, and councillor Jill Day. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Female Wellington City councillors have carried personal security devices, had their homes checked by council staff, and felt they needed to look over their shoulders after receiving threatening messages.

Over the years they have felt vulnerable, scared, and intimidated. Many of them feel female politicians are the subject of derogatory comments more than their male colleagues are.

Councillors have disclosed their experiences to the Herald after their colleague councillor Rebecca Matthews called in police to investigate an online death threat she received earlier this week.

Councillor Nicola Young said she once received a text message saying "you deserve everything coming your way".

"These comments are upsetting. And the threats are a bit scary. Especially as I live on my own", she told the Herald.

The message displayed the sender's number and she reported it to police, but the matter was not taken further.

Wellington City councillor Nicola Young. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Council staff checked over Young's house and recommended security devices at her own expense.

"I decided not to pursue that because I thought security cameras would just draw attention from the public. Council issued me with a personal security device linked to a security guard call-out service, but I stopped using it because it was too easy to trigger", Young said.

Councillor Jill Day said a man once got in touch with her via text message wanting help with an issue unrelated to council.

She said she tried to point him in the right direction, but he called her a "stupid bitch" and became increasingly abusive.

Day said he then showed up at the council's headquarters looking for her.

Police were called in and he was told to stop making contact.

Wellington City councillor Jill Day. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"It did make me feel vulnerable and for quite a while I felt like I needed to look over my shoulder, Day said.

"It's quite intimating because people know what you look like."

When now councillor Fleur Fitzsimons was standing in the Southern Ward by-election, a sign was propped up underneath an election hoarding on her fence that said "Return of the Third Reich".

Fitzsimons was with her daughter at the time and was left shaken.

"It's such a vile comparison and we should never use such horrific comparisons in politics in New Zealand", she said.

This just happened to my house. Totally respect right to protest, have been on hundreds myself but this is a real low.



For the record, I'm in favour of the compromise I Bay cycleway and am focused on bringing the community together but I will call out despicable actions. pic.twitter.com/seiPDzOJuu — Fleur Fitzsimons (@FleurFitzsimons) December 3, 2017

Since then, Fitzsimons said there have been three or four particularly abusive personal comments directed at her. She has not kept a record of them.

"Usually I delete them straight away as I find them distracting.

"I expect residents to robustly debate issues with me, it is an important part of democracy but when people become abusive, my approach is to stop engaging."

On one occasion she contacted police about a particularly aggressive man, but would not comment further.

Councillor Tamatha Paul couldn't recall any specific threats being made against her, but said she has been on the receiving end of "racist tirades".

She said those included references like "Māori savages" or "darker specimens".

"I've also been called "young lady" and other condescending and misogynistic titles by a number of older men."

Wellington City councillor Tamatha Paul. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Councillor Diane Calvert said abuse seemed to come with the territory of being a public figure.

"It can take just one comment or media article and then some become a pack of piranhas on a feeding frenzy. Just last month I reported one such tweet although nothing happened as a consequence."

She said in her experience women were targeted with abusive and derogatory language more than men.

"Personally, I don't engage and now quickly block any such accounts."

Councillor Teri O'Neill said she received screeds of "hate comments" after she voted in favour of selling and leasing council land at Shelly Bay.

"Young, inexperienced and has no idea. Poor form young lady. Did your mother forget to teach you that the toes you step on today could be connected to the arse you have to kiss tomorrow," one person said on social media.

Deputy mayor Sarah Free said death threats or threats of violence were never okay.

She said, to her relief, she has not been the subject of any.

"I have had my judgment and values called into question, been aggressively questioned while out in public, had threats of potential court action and of not being re-elected."

She said it wasn't pleasant at times, but accepted some negative reactions came with the job.

Councillor Jenny Condie said "surprisingly" she has not received any threats or abuse.

"It's sad that I'm surprised by that, but I definitely expected more."

She said councillors must take a zero-tolerance approach to and she would report any threat of violence.