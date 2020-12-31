Wellington College in shock over death of former student Fletcher Wong who went missing from Rhythm & Vines

The body of 19-year-old Fletcher Wong was found yesterday after he was reported missing from Rhythm and Vines festival. Photo / NZ Police

The teenager found dead after going missing from the Rhythm and Vines festival was a talented and passionate football and futsal player.

Wellington College sports director Dave Keat said former student Fletcher Wong was a member of the school's first XI football team and the futsal team which won the secondary school's championship in 2018.

"The whole college community are in shock," Keat said. "He was a good keen player. He was quiet, he was well liked by staff and the boys.

"He was keen on football and futsal. He was up against it because he was quite a small lad but he always gave it his all."

Despite that he made the school's top teams and was selected to represent Wellington in the Under-16 team at the New Zealand Youth Futsal Championships in 2017.

"He was just this nice kid," Keat said. "For this to happen is a real shock."

The 19-year-old was reported missing on Tuesday.

He was last seen walking out of the admissions area of the Gisborne Rhythm and Vines festival site at 2am on Tuesday.

Search and Rescue volunteers found his body in the Ormond area of Gisborne yesterday.

Online tributes described Wong as a "dynamo both on the futsal court and football field" and a "mad skilful player ... and just a really nice kid, wouldn't hurt anyone".

Another person said he was a "very talented player and a lovely well-mannered boy".

Police said there was nothing suspicious about his death, which had been referred to a coroner.