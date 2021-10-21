Wellington City councillors take airport sale off the table

Wellington Airport. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington City councillors have voted against selling the council's 34 per cent share in the airport.

A secret paper was set to be considered in a public-excluded part of a council Finance and Performance Committee meeting this afternoon.

But the paper was revealed after a narrow vote for the matter to be discussed in public.

Councillors considered whether to pursue a sale by moving to consult with the public. It was voted down 10-4.

Councillors Jenny Condie, Sean Rush, Mayor Andy Foster and Ngāti Toa Rangatira representative Liz Kelly were those who voted in favour.

Infratil owns the remaining 66 per cent of the airport. It acquired its share in 1998 from the Government.

That sale led to Prime Minister Jenny Shipley dismissing Winston Peters as Deputy Prime Minister and Treasurer after he publicly criticised the decision.

At the meeting today councillor Jenny Condie noted the city council doesn't have as much influence as people think over the asset because it is the minority shareholder.

She said the council was not a good shareholder anyway because it has so many financial pressures.

"We just don't have a lot of capital available to invest."

Green councillor Iona Pannett described the airport as a "dirty asset" in terms of climate change, but on the other hand she also was a strong opponent of asset sales.

"I also don't want to deprive young people of the ability to travel one day when it's more environmentally sustainable or at least to travel infrequently. Being able to travel is one of the world's greatest privileges."

Labour councillor Fleur Fitzsimons said privatisation of the airport would be a backwards step.

"Asset sales have a terrible history in New Zealand I think this would be a disastorous decision for Wellington, it is a strategic asset for our whole region."

The council has undertaken a balance sheet review, looking at its airport shareholding and a portfolio of ground leases dating back to the 19th century.

Council officials consider these assets are susceptible to climate change, natural hazard risk, and potentially the longer lasting implications of Covid-19.

"Council's investment holdings are sizable but lack diversification and are relatively illiquid. In the event of a major disruption Council would be unable to release equity from these investments quickly, and the value of the assets could be significantly impaired."

Officials said it was prudent to explore changes to manage this financial exposure and ensure the portfolio better supported the council to deliver on its strategic priorities and manage risks.

Airport returns have been relatively volatile in recent years and there are risks to shareholding value, officials said.

The airport paid no dividend in 2021 and has confirmed no dividend will be paid in 2022.