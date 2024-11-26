Back in the budget cut meeting, there were also three sets of amendments from councillors, each of which had to be debated and involved a total of 28 separate votes.
Another adjournment addressed a discrepancy in how many millions of dollars were being saved.
In the break, several council officials brought laptops over to the table and huddled together to consult spreadsheets as Councillor Nicola Young briefed the press bench about the history of Begonia House.
The future of Begonia House remains in doubt despite fond memories of Venus flytraps being shared.
Another five-minute adjournment was taken to sort out Councillor Tim Brown’s “issues” with his amendment.
Councillors had to agree to extend the meeting beyond six hours before the clock struck 3.30pm.
The rough calculation is that councillors agreed on between $380 and $400 million worth of cuts today but officials still need to work through the finer details.
Whanau said these projects are proposed to be cut, rephased or rescoped:
Begonia House
Bond Store upgrade
City Streets transport funding
Karori Events Centre
Te Ngakau Civic Square
Venue upgrades
Frank Kitts Park redevelopment
Otari Landscape Plan
Zoo glamping development
Te Awe Mapara Community Facilities Plan
Whanau said reducing the capital program was tough but believes it balances reducing the city’s insurance risk with investing in Wellington’s future, nature, housing, and transport.
“As we work through this process, I am ensuring that we will still be investing into key projects such as our water infrastructure and social housing while also protecting our climate change initiatives,” she said.
These projects were still part of the Long-Term Plan process:
$1.8bn investment in water infrastructure.
Public and active transport improvements including a new Harbour Quays bus route.
Library and community upgrades including nearly $100m to complete and reopen the central city Library Te Matapihi.
Climate action with initiatives to degasify the pool network and reduce waste going to landfill.
Upgrading social housing so tenants have safe and warm homes.
Funding over $70m for central city and suburban parks and spaces, including the Green Network Plan and suburban centre upgrades.
Retention of the Golden Mile transformation.
This meeting is just one part of the extensive process councillors must work through to amend the LTP.
The plan is to have a new draft budget finalised after the committee meets again on December 17 — just the Christmas present every Wellingtonian has on their wishlist.
