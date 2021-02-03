Wellington City Council agrees to underwrite World of Wearable Arts

World of Wearable Art entrants at the 2019 show in Wellington. Photo / Stephen A'Court

Wellington City Council (WCC) has agreed to underwrite the World of Wearable Arts (WOW).

The decision was made in a public excluded part of a council committee meeting this morning, as the issue is commercially sensitive.

WOW needed the underwrite from WCC so it could have the confidence to embark on selling tickets and spending money to put the show together.

The council's underwrite supports the event against the risk of any further Covid-19 lockdowns.

The decision was unanimous.

Mayor Andy Foster said WOW was critical to the city's arts and culture and economic infrastructure.

The event is worth nearly $28 million to the local economy and is considered an economic highlight for the city's retail and hospitality sector which, for some, eclipses the busy Christmas trading period.

Trichromatic Hula Sistars Revue, by Tarja Pabbruwe and Petro van Zijl, 4th Avant Garde. Photo / World of Wearable Art

"The arts and culture sector is also a critical employer for a significant part of the year for people including entertainers and performers, but also those who support them through the likes of sound system installation," Foster said.

City councillor and arts, culture and events portfolio lead Nicola Young said part of the deal involved WOW promising to be exclusive to Wellington for the next five years.

"It was very important that we keep it because Wellington is going through a pretty difficult time right now and it's an event that is joyous.

"It's a really important part of our arts and city scene. The city comes to life with lots of people spending money, walking the streets, enjoying Wellington - and it's a fantastic show."

WOW is New Zealand's largest theatrical production attracting about 60,000 people annually.

It is also a sought after competition for international designers working at the cutting edge of fashion, art, design and costume, alongside students and first-time entrants.

Since 2005, when WOW first opened in Wellington, almost 6800 people have worked on the show attracting a total audience of more than 700,000.