Sinkhole in central Wellington temporarily fixed - but motorists warned of delays still

Wellington Water crews and contractors pictured overnight. Photo / Wellington Water

A sinkhole in central Wellington has been temporarily fixed - but motorists can expect some delays in the area still, as one lane remains closed this morning.

The lane is to be shut off to traffic to keep heavy vehicles off the plate covering the repaired hole, a Wellington Water statement said early today.

Crews worked throughout the night to fix a stormwater pipe that travels under Jervois Quay and which fills and empties with the tide.

"Over time, a hole in the pipe is thought to have enabled water to gradually erode and wash away the sub-soil," a spokesman said.

Workmen filled the eroded area overnight before placing a temporary cap over the hole, before sealing the road again.

"The 450mm-diameter pipe is made of earthernware and was laid in the early 1900s."

Authorities alerted the public to the situation just after 5.30pm yesterday after the sinkhole appeared.

Wellington Water issued a notice on its Twitter page saying they were investigating a sinkhole in the area.

A sinkhole in central Wellington has been temporarily fixed overnight. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"Traffic management has closed the left and centre lane on Jervois Quay, as well as the turning lane from Hunter St."

Commuters were told to expect delays in the area during peak-hour traffic this morning.