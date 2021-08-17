Wellington central MP reassures residents about lockdown projections and urges for people to get tested

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington Central MP Grant Robertson says the projection for the capital's lockdown hasn't changed because of this morning's cases.

He told Newstalk ZB Wellington host Nick Mills if things go well for the rest of the country, outside of the Auckland and Coromandel areas, the capital should be able to get out of lockdown as scheduled.

Over the next three days he said authorities will be looking to make sure the virus hasn't spread to other parts of the country and wastewater results should be back soon.

"Hopefully that will show that we don't have it in places like Wellington."

Robertson said it is unclear whether Wellingtonians were in the Coromandel over the weekend.

"We need people to go get tested. If you've got symptoms, cold, flu type symptoms, get tested. If you were in the Coromandel last weekend and you were in one of those locations of interest, get tested.

"If there are lines there, if it gets busy later in the day, take some water, take some food, take something to watch or listen to and just do the right thing."

Robertson told listeners that lockdowns have a big impact on businesses, which is why the wage subsidy is in place.

His message to Wellingtonians was to stay home if they don't need to go out.

"We can get through this. We've done this before, we've stamped Covid out before we know how to do it we've got all the right systems in place."