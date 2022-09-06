The shattered windscreen of the bus outside the Mt Victoria bus tunnel in Wellington. Photo / Supplied

A piece of a wood that struck the front of a Wellington bus and led to the closure of a bus tunnel overnight may have been deliberately thrown at the vehicle.

The bus was struck by a piece of wood or timber at the entrance to the Mt Victoria bus tunnel between 3.30pm and 4.30pm yesterday, smashing its windscreen.

No one was injured but the tunnel has been closed since the incident.

Commuter buses to and from the eastern suburbs and Wellington Airport have been diverted through the main Mt Victoria tunnel during the closure.

Wellington City Council staff have inspected the slope above the tunnel this morning and found no sign of a broken tree or slip.

"So there is a theory that it might have actually been a deliberate act by someone throwing some wood or timber or whatever down on to the front of the bus," said council spokesperson Richard MacLean.

Pieces of wood found near the damaged bus outside the Mt Victoria bus tunnel in Wellington. Photo / Supplied

"That is something we are just having a look at this morning. It may come to nothing but it's also something we can't rule out."

The council would talk with the bus company and the driver of the bus before deciding if further action was required, he said.

MacLean said council hoped to have the tunnel reopened as quickly as possible.