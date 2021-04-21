Wellington bus drivers to strike Friday, mass cancellations expected

Wellington bus drivers will be on strike from 4am on Friday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Disruption on the road is expected on the eve of a long weekend, as Wellington bus drivers plan strike action.

Wellington bus drivers will be on strike from 4am on Friday, the Tramways Union have advised.

The Tramways Union issued the notice early on Thursday morning, giving a notice period of 25 hours.

Last week union members voted in favour of strike action following what they said was a breakdown in pay negotiations with NZ Bus.

Bus services affected would be those provided by Wellington City Transport Ltd and Cityline NZ from the Kilbirnie, Karori, Kaiwharawhara and Eastbourne depots.

More than 250 services were cancelled Wednesday last week as drivers attended a stop-work meeting to consider the company's pay offer, where they voted through a secret ballot in favour of industrial action.

It's understood NZ Bus wants to move Wellington drivers to a collective agreement similar to its Auckland ones where the base rate is higher but trade-offs are made like lower penal rates.