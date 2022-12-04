The scene of the crash. Photo / Supplied

An Otaki-based burger business has lost everything after a terrifying crash in Waiouru, but luckily the family members in the car managed to escape unscathed.

Dutchy’s Burger Joint is a much-loved food truck business that travels the lower North Island, catering weddings and festivals alike. Yesterday, when chef and owner Rutger was driving back to Wellington towing the trailer with his daughter Kaia in the car with him, the unthinkable happened.

Rutger’s partner Karli told the Herald she was travelling about 20 minutes ahead of her partner and child and only found out what happened when she received a call from an unknown number.

“They were coming over the viaduct just over Waiouru and wind caught the trailer and it fishtailed and it couldn’t be recovered.”

A picture of the scene shows gas bottles strewn over the road, a Landcruiser on its side and the crumpled burger trailer lying in the middle of the road.

Karli says the moment she got the call, her world stopped turning.

“You know your whole soul falls out of your body, but they were alright so that was the most important - I can’t understand [how they were okay] we’re just so lucky, I can’t believe it.

“We don’t know who was watching over our family yesterday but we are the luckiest people on earth.”

She said the trailer and the towing vehicle are “totalled” – and with a busy summer of events booked out, Karli doesn’t know what will happen.

“It just happened yesterday so I don’t even really think I know what to do yet, everything is just gone.

“It’s amazing they were both okay, the rest we have to figure out.”

The business is insured, but with events coming up, Dutchy’s is fundraising to help get back on their feet.

The owners have started a Givealittle page that has already raised more than $2000. The money will be used to help the family get back on their feet while they work towards “the new version of Dutchy’s”.

Karli says she is grateful to the community who have stepped in to help her and her family.

“Everyone is amazing, we have an amazing community. We’re really lucky.”