Wellington blanketed by fog, flights cancelled and delayed

The weather forecast for Wellington today is fine weather, apart from areas of morning fog or low cloud.

MetService meteorologist Oscar Shiviti said fog was present in “a lot of areas across the country” this morning.

”In places like Wellington, we are seeing foggy conditions but we don’t really expect them to persist for too long this morning.”

The fog originally formed in the Hutt Valley, then advected (flowed) into Wellington Harbour. Check this link for a deep dive into the different types of fog: https://t.co/YSiVJgXlUV — MetService (@MetService) July 18, 2024

He said there were also areas in the South Island, particularly southern parts, which are waking up to fog.

Shiviti added places like Wanaka and Alexandra are expected to see foggy conditions persist for “a bit longer” than in Wellington. The fog is expected to clear in the South Island around midday.

The view of the fog from Kelburn. Photo / Azaria Howell

Fog around parts of the city is clearing to a cotton candy sky in Wellington this morning 🌅 pic.twitter.com/uLyLVzRSrX — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 18, 2024

Sixty-four flights in and out of Auckland Airport were affected by thick fog yesterday morning. Restrictions were lifted just before 10am.

Today marks the last day of the school holidays.