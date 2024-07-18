Advertisement
Updated

Wellington blanketed by fog, flights cancelled and delayed

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Fog blanketing Wellington city this morning. Photo / Chris Knox

Wellington city is blanketed in fog this morning, a day after similar weather conditions caused major travel disruption at Auckland Airport.

A number of flights at Wellington Airport are delayed, and two flights have been cancelled.

The fog over Wellington city early Friday morning. Photo / Chris Knox
Air New Zealand flight NZ253 to Melbourne, supposed to depart at 6am has been cancelled, as has 8.20am Air New Zealand flight NZ5872 to Invercargill.

The weather forecast for Wellington today is fine weather, apart from areas of morning fog or low cloud.

MetService meteorologist Oscar Shiviti said fog was present in “a lot of areas across the country” this morning.

”In places like Wellington, we are seeing foggy conditions but we don’t really expect them to persist for too long this morning.”

He said there were also areas in the South Island, particularly southern parts, which are waking up to fog.

Shiviti added places like Wanaka and Alexandra are expected to see foggy conditions persist for “a bit longer” than in Wellington. The fog is expected to clear in the South Island around midday.

The view of the fog from Kelburn. Photo / Azaria Howell
Sixty-four flights in and out of Auckland Airport were affected by thick fog yesterday morning. Restrictions were lifted just before 10am.

Today marks the last day of the school holidays.

Travellers at Auckland Airport wait for more information after flights were cancelled and delayed by fog yesterday. Photo / Emma Gleason
