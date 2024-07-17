Thick fog has blanketed Auckland this morning and is expected to cause travel disruptions across the city.

MetService said the low cloud and fog would lift to cloudy periods this morning, closer to midday.

“[The fog] is quite expansive in Auckland down to Waikato,” Metservice said.

Auckland Airport posted a warning for travellers at 5.40am this morning.

“We are experiencing fog at Auckland Airport – delays and cancellations are expected.”

Fog restrictions were put in place at Auckland Airport at 5.26am but domestic and international flights have not yet been impacted.

Auckland Transport warned those planning on travelling by ferry that disruptions were likely.

“Due to weather conditions (fog), expect delays and possible cancellations to all ferry services this morning.

“Check Live Departures to see when services are running. Go to Journey Planner to find alternative ways to reach your destination.”

On Tuesday, dozens of flights were cancelled and delayed as fog covered Auckland.

Commuters were disrupted as the fog caused poor visibility for drivers and ferries faced delays.

