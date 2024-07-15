Flights are being delayed as Aucklanders wake to a thick blanket of fog covering the city.

The New Zealand Transport Agency is also warning motorists to take care as the fog affects visibility for commuters.

A spokesperson for Auckland Airport said fog restrictions were put in place at 1.10am this morning.

Eleven regional flights have been delayed as well as three domestic main trunk flights

International flights have not been affected by the foggy conditions.

The New Zealand Transport Agency urged motorists to take extra care of the roads this morning due to “reduced visibility”.

“Remember to keep your lights on, allow extra time and mind your following distance.”

Please take extra care on the roads this morning with reduced visibility due to fog affecting much of Auckland. Remember to keep your lights on, allow extra time and mind your following distance. ^TP pic.twitter.com/gj9Byw3Sla — NZ Transport Agency - Auckland & Northland (@nztaaklnth) July 15, 2024

Last month, over 100 flights out of Auckland Airport were delayed or cancelled due to thick fog.

MetService forecaster Lewis Ferris said a mixing pot of bad ingredients was causing the fog to hang around.

He said the sun’s low angle due to the winter solstice, high clouds blocking the sun, and the lack of wind made for the perfect foggy conditions.

