Her account is similar to that of a passenger on board the flight, who told the Herald the “crew chief” had explained the cause of the incident as passengers were being shuttled from the plane to the terminal.
The oil pressure had apparently dropped, then the engine dumped the oil and it made contact with hot parts of the engine and ignited, the man said.
An Air NZ spokeswoman this afternoon said it was “not possible to confirm the cause of the incident without an investigation”.
“Until that is complete, any other causation claims are speculation,” she said.
The Transport Accident Investigation Commission today opened an inquiry into the incident.
Acting chief investigator of accidents Louise Cook said the reported circumstances were that the issue with the left engine of the ATR72-600 aircraft, registration ZK-MVL, occurred about 4.11pm on September 1.
“The plane was on final approach at about 300 feet,” Cook said.
“It’s reported there was a low oil pressure caution, then an engine fault and engine fire warning. The pilot declared a mayday, landed safely and stopped on the runway.
“Airport emergency services attended promptly and passengers and crew were evacuated onto the runway, with no serious injuries reported.”
Cook has appointed an investigation team, who are at the scene today.
The Transport Accident Investigation Commission opens an inquiry when it believes the circumstances of an accident or incident have - or are likely to have - significant implications for transport safety, or when the inquiry may allow the Commission to make findings or recommendations to improve transport safety.
The Commission’s purpose is to improve transport safety by avoiding repeat accidents, rather than by ascribing blame.