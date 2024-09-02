But aviation industry commentator Irene King said she understood an oil pressure seal had blown in the plane, causing fluid to drip out onto hot parts of the engine.

King cited “good sources”.

“I can see why the passengers were perturbed about what the heck is going on,” she said.

King said it was “rare” for oil pressure seals to blow, mainly because they were subject to regular checks to make sure they were not close to perishing.

“I hate to say it, but stuff just happens, and most of the time we prevent it from happening and obviously this one managed to get through.

“For all I know, it could have been a brand new seal.”

Her account is similar to that of a passenger on board the flight, who told the Herald the “crew chief” had explained the cause of the incident as passengers were being shuttled from the plane to the terminal.

The oil pressure had apparently dropped, then the engine dumped the oil and it made contact with hot parts of the engine and ignited, the man said.

An Air NZ spokeswoman this afternoon said it was “not possible to confirm the cause of the incident without an investigation”.

“Until that is complete, any other causation claims are speculation,” she said.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission today opened an inquiry into the incident.

Acting chief investigator of accidents Louise Cook said the reported circumstances were that the issue with the left engine of the ATR72-600 aircraft, registration ZK-MVL, occurred about 4.11pm on September 1.

The aircraft landed with a trail of thick smoke billowing behind after its engine caught fire on approach to Wellington Airport this afternoon.

Fire and Emergency were advised of an ATR aircraft engine fire in Wellington. Passengers disembarked and assembled nearby on a grass verge.

“The plane was on final approach at about 300 feet,” Cook said.

“It’s reported there was a low oil pressure caution, then an engine fault and engine fire warning. The pilot declared a mayday, landed safely and stopped on the runway.

“Airport emergency services attended promptly and passengers and crew were evacuated onto the runway, with no serious injuries reported.”

Cook has appointed an investigation team, who are at the scene today.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission opens an inquiry when it believes the circumstances of an accident or incident have - or are likely to have - significant implications for transport safety, or when the inquiry may allow the Commission to make findings or recommendations to improve transport safety.

The Commission’s purpose is to improve transport safety by avoiding repeat accidents, rather than by ascribing blame.

Somebody yelled ‘fire’ then passengers told to ‘evacuate’

One passenger on board the flight told the Herald somebody yelled “fire” and then moments later the aeroplane had landed and people were evacuating.

”Somebody said ‘fire’ and I looked over my shoulder and the port engine was aflame,” the passenger, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

”Then the cabin attendant called ‘evacuate, evacuate’,” he said.

He said he only saw the fire himself once the plane had landed. He said the flames, an orange glow, only lasted about 30 seconds.

”My wife’s first question, and my daughter’s – ‘is it a Boeing?’,” he said.

He was relieved to be on the ground and safe, speaking to the Herald as he waited for his luggage in the arrivals terminal.

”One passenger did have a bit of a panic attack,” he said. However, most passengers were relatively calm.

Those sitting in the exit rows helped their fellow passengers out of the plane.

It comes after a June 17 drama when an aircraft made an emergency landing in Invercargill when flames were seen coming from its engine over Queenstown.

Members of the public reported seeing flames coming from an engine and heard loud bangs, as the Virgin Airlines VA148 flight to Melbourne ascended from the southern airport.

One witness who took footage of the incident wrote: “Sounded like it was coming apart over our house. One engine was throwing flames and sputtering out.”

