'Well-involved' house fire in Auckland's Massey

Fire crews are currently battling a "well-involved" house fire at a property in Auckland's Massey.
A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said emergency services received reports of a house fire at about 9.20pm on Monday night.
"On arrival the house was well-involved," she said.
There are currently four fire trucks on the scene including a fire investigator.
The spokeswoman said the fire is now under control.
