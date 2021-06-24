Weekend weather: Wet for the south, fine but cold start for the north

State Highway 6 the Coast Road, near Punakaiki, Buller in November 2020. Photo / Brett Phibbs

There will be contrasting conditions weather-wise for both ends of the country this weekend – with a wet start to the weekend for much of the south and a cool but fine start for the north.

An active front will move across the southern and central New Zealand from the west on Friday and Saturday.

For the western parts of the South Island, this means heavy rain on Friday - up to 180mm in Buller, up to 230mm for Westland north of Harihari, up to 220mm for Westland south of Harihari and up to 300mm for Fiordland.

The persistent rain between Taranaki and Buller will eventually shift further north on Sunday, leaving the capital with a wet and windy weekend.

Periods of heavy rain are possible in Southland, from Lumsden southwards.

For the central and southern parts of the country, the front will bring strong northwesterlies that could approach gale force.

Strong wind weather warnings have been issued for Wellington, Wairarapa and the Marlborough Sounds.

This animation speaks for itself 🥶



Watch as the polar jet stream sweeps air from the Antarctic ice sheet straight into New Zealand next week! 🌬 pic.twitter.com/MXnCrPaHDV — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 24, 2021

After a month of generally warm night-time temperatures, many in the North Island woke up to a chill in the air yesterday - with Auckland Airport recording its lowest temperature for 2021.

However, Metservice says temperatures are expected to see-saw across the next seven days with two major weather systems set to affect Aotearoa.

MetService Meteorologist April Clark said a significant polar blast is forecast to impact the country early next week.

"Low snow and strong southwesterlies are signalled over Southland and Otago on Monday as cold air muscles it's way north."