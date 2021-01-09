Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Weather/climate explained: The weird La Nina flavouring your summer

7 minutes to read

A jogger makes his way through a soggy Victoria Park, in Auckland. La Nina traditionally brings plenty of moisture to the north, but this time has been different. Photo / Michael Craig

Jamie Morton
By:

Science Reporter, NZ Herald

People across the North Island may have to endure this summer's sticky humidity into autumn, because of an unusual La Nina climate system that isn't moving away any time soon.

The naturally occurring, ocean-driven phenomenon

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.