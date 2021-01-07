Summer outlook: Unusually hot weather in store, as north dries out again

Kiwis can expect more above-average temperatures for the rest of summer - and plenty of sticky humidity - amid a very atypical La Nina climate system. Photo / Dean Purcell

Kiwis can expect more above-average temperatures for the rest of summer - and plenty of sticky humidity - amid a very atypical La Nina climate system.

Niwa's just-released outlook for the next three months predicted air temperatures were most likely to be hotter than normal in all regions, at a time the north of the country was sweltering through unusually dry conditions.

But that didn't mean the coming months wouldn't be wet - or muggy, with spells of high humidity could be expected from time to time, especially in the north.

More sub-tropical air flows could fuel spates of localised heavy rainfall that could drive flooding - similar to what was seen in places in late December and earlier this month.

"It is not possible to pinpoint exactly which regions may experience extreme weather months in advance - hence the need to keep an eye on day to day weather forecasts through the season," the report said.

More broadly, there was near to above normal chances of rainfall everywhere except for the west of the South Island.

There, rainfall levels would be either near or below normal - fitting with the set-up of a traditional La Nina.

However, this weather-influencing system - the strongest in nearly a decade - wasn't behaving like previous ones.

A clear example was another dry that had set in across the upper North Island - Auckland, Northland and northern Waikato were all seeing abnormal conditions, according to Niwa's drought index.

Meteorological drought has developed in Northland's Far North



Abnormally dry conditions are widespread across the rest of Northland, Auckland, and northern Waikato.



Some rain is expected on Friday and over the weekend, then another dry spell...

The odd La Nina owed to an unusual flavour it had shown since forming up late last year - but also to persistently warm ocean waters in the tropical Indian Ocean.

Waters around New Zealand, too, were heating up again after sea surface temperatures cooled last month, dampening down ocean conditions that were previously on track for another marine heatwave.

Since the start of the year, temperatures in the north of the North Island, along the west and east of the South Island, had risen to 0.6C above average.

While Niwa last year warned New Zealand could have a slightly-heightened risk of ex-tropical cyclones this season, none for the next few weeks, at least, were expected to form in the Southwest Pacific.

Nonetheless, that risk remained "elevated" until the end of the season in April.

Each season, an average one former cyclone typically drifted within 550km of New Zealand, causing deluges, gale-force winds and coastal inundation - and there were suggestions the country might receive two this time.

Meanwhile, Niwa forecaster Ben Noll said the summery weather much of the country has enjoyed this week is set to take a colder turn.

After a spell of more warmth today - Gisborne could see a high of 31C, and Hanmer Springs 28C - a southerly change was forecast to sweep up the country.

Showers were on the cards for most of New Zealand later today - with some potentially heavy and thundery around the lower South Island.

"As we look further ahead, things will turn quite a bit warmer as we go toward the middle of the month," Noll said.

"So we're looking at perhaps five to seven days of mixed temperatures around New Zealand - and then a warm trend smack dab in the middle of January."