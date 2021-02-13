Weather: Wet weather brings sigh of relief for parts of North Island

Much-needed rain is expected to hit Auckland in the coming days. Photo / File

As parts of the North Island continue to have water restrictions some much-needed rain is on the horizon.

A sub-tropical low is expected to bring wet and windy weather to the North Island in the coming days.

Rainfall is expected for Northland, Auckland and Coromandel Peninsula, with the possibility of localised flooding.

However, the rain will bring a slight relief for those with water restrictions, with weatherwatch.co.nz saying this week's predicted rain could "make a big difference".

A low to the north + fronts to the south = wet weather for Monday 🌧



Could be worth keeping a 🌂handy, although a raincoat will be more welcome in gusty conditions (Northland + Auckland).



Keep an eye on changes to the forecast at https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^Tahlia pic.twitter.com/3yicSaew3z — MetService (@MetService) February 13, 2021

"Auckland may get 40mm and, at the higher end, some parts may reach 100mm. Coromandel Peninsula, which is even more exposed, may see over 150mm of rain possible."

Rain isn't expected for those in the west as there are lower totals from the Bombay Hills southwards.

As of February 13, Auckland's dam storage in total was sitting at 60.66 per cent.

Dam levels are down 23 per cent for this time of year, but it seems Aucklanders have been doing well with their water consumption.

Watercare's figures yesterday show the Auckland region consumed 459 million litres of water.

Gales are also expected across the North Island starting overnight and into Monday, possibly lingering for the next few days.

The wind and clouds have already picked up around the northern part of the country and will continue.