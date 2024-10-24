Air New Zealand chief operational integrity and safety officer captain David Morgan told the Herald high winds in Wellington had disrupted “a number of flights this evening”.

“Seat availability is limited in some locations due to the long weekend, but our teams are working hard to re-accommodate customers,” Morgan said.

“While we know weather disruptions are frustrating, the safety of our passengers and crew is our utmost priority, and we thank customers for their understanding and patience.”

A Wellington Airport spokesperson said because of strong winds since 5pm, there have been “a number of flight disruptions”.

“So far there have been 11 inbound cancellations including one international flight from Brisbane diverted to Christchurch, and 12 outbound flights cancelled.”

Wellington Airport advised passengers to check with their airlines for the latest flight information.

At 7.40pm, Air NZ said 24 services had been affected, most of them being on the regional network.

RNZ also reported a taxi driver saw cyclists blown off their bikes by wind gusts in Evans Bay, near the airport.

The Herald also understands Bluebridge ferry Connemara has encountered trouble amid the strong winds, with one passenger reporting it was “too windy to dock”.

Bluebridge has been approached for comment.



