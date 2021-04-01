Weather warning: Upper North Island under severe thunderstorm alert as Easter exodus gets underway

Holidaymakers are hitting the roads as thunderstorms rattle overhead for the next eight hours. Image / MetService

Holidaymakers are hitting the roads as thunderstorms rattle overhead for the next eight hours. Image / MetService

Brilliant lightning strikes are

cracking above Auckland as motorists start a massive exodus out of the city ahead of Easter.

A severe thunderstorm watch stretching from Hamilton to Whangarei, including the Coromandel and parts of the Bay of Plenty, is in force until midnight.

Holidaymakers in the upper North Island are being warned to take extra care as the thundery deluge hits jam-packed roads.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued https://t.co/yKGzUH9i4U pic.twitter.com/Ct5TiwnPl7 — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) March 31, 2021

MetService is warning of heavy downpours and hail to strike in these northern regions, with intense rainfalls of up to 40mm an hour possible.

The forecaster said some storms could be slow-moving, causing flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys.

It is also warning of slips and hazardous driving conditions with poor visibility in the heavy downpours.

⚡ Strikes are popping off around #Auckland ⚡

Keep an eye on the radar for breaks in the rainband https://t.co/prKU7O2R01 ^Tahlia pic.twitter.com/jaaZoJ3aNZ — MetService (@MetService) April 1, 2021

In the meantime ominous dark clouds have turned Auckland to night, with flashes peppering overhead.

Drivers are being told to take care travelling on the rain-affected roads this afternoon and evening, and to exercise patience leaving the city.

REMINDER: Extra caution is advised this afternoon as wet weather settles in. Auckland Motorways are currently busy as traffic heads away for the Easter break. Please remember to be patient and drive safely to your holiday destination this long weekend. #SwitchOnToBeSeen.^MF pic.twitter.com/tVJE5dQDBy — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) April 1, 2021

NZTA said all motorways across Auckland were busy by 3pm and extra caution was advised as the wet weather settled in.

"Please remember to be patient and drive safely to your holiday destination this long weekend," said the transport agency.