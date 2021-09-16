Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Weather: Thunderstorms set to hit Auckland and Waikato

2 minutes to read
MetService severe weather warning: September 16th. Video / MetService

MetService severe weather warning: September 16th. Video / MetService

NZ Herald

Tāmaki Makaurau is once again expected to be hit with more wild weather this evening as a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Auckland and northern Waikato this afternoon and is expected to lift late on Thursday night.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop over the Auckland region this afternoon, and spread southwards into northern and western Waikato towards evening.

Metservice Metrologist Angus Hines said a low is bring "extensive rain across the top half of the country".

Southern parts of Auckland and Waikato are at risk of thunderstorms tonight.

"We are looking at some pretty chunky thunderstorms, intense downpours, some claps of thunder and some lightning as well," Hines said.

SEND US YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS.

A heavy rain watch is also in place for these regions. Although rain eased this morning, it is expected to pick up again this afternoon and evening.

A few of these thunderstorms could be severe producing localised downpours of 25-40mm/h.

Heavy rainfall may cause surface and flash flooding, especially around low-lying areas, which may cause slips.

A heavy rain watch is also in place for Coromandel Peninsula, and Bay of Plenty from Opotiki westwards, Hawke's Bay, Wairarapa and the Tararua District.

Read More