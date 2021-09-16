Weather: Thunderstorms set to hit Auckland and Waikato

MetService severe weather warning: September 16th. Video / MetService

Tāmaki Makaurau is once again expected to be hit with more wild weather this evening as a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Auckland and northern Waikato this afternoon and is expected to lift late on Thursday night.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop over the Auckland region this afternoon, and spread southwards into northern and western Waikato towards evening.

Metservice Metrologist Angus Hines said a low is bring "extensive rain across the top half of the country".

Thunderstorm chart to midnight tonight, updated at 4:00pm, to include all of Waikato now. Severe TS watch still in force till 11pm tonight. Details https://t.co/GZIq9Jlbrw pic.twitter.com/7CC7JjzdBA — MetService (@MetService) September 16, 2021

Southern parts of Auckland and Waikato are at risk of thunderstorms tonight.

"We are looking at some pretty chunky thunderstorms, intense downpours, some claps of thunder and some lightning as well," Hines said.

A heavy rain watch is also in place for these regions. Although rain eased this morning, it is expected to pick up again this afternoon and evening.

⚡⚡⚡



Yes it is just one strike at the moment but the risk of further strikes is present.



There's potential for thunderstorms to become severe as per the Watch area: https://t.co/GZIq9Jlbrw



We will issue a Warning if we observe a severe cell on the radar.



Eyes on the skies! pic.twitter.com/9pZxOVTxbb — MetService (@MetService) September 16, 2021

A few of these thunderstorms could be severe producing localised downpours of 25-40mm/h.

Heavy rainfall may cause surface and flash flooding, especially around low-lying areas, which may cause slips.

A heavy rain watch is also in place for Coromandel Peninsula, and Bay of Plenty from Opotiki westwards, Hawke's Bay, Wairarapa and the Tararua District.