Weather: Thunderstorms on the way for Auckland

MetService Auckland weather: September 21st

Forecasters are warning of thunderstorms this evening for Auckland.

MetService meteorologist John Law said a cluster of thunderstorms off the West Auckland coast is threatening heavy downpours for the area.

"Right now they are sitting over the water, but they are expected to push a little further inland as we head into this evening," Law explained.

⚡⚡⚡



A heavy shower with some lightning is northwest of Auckland City.



Eyes on the radar: https://t.co/7k3nmeeZKF pic.twitter.com/SlIOZENAlC — MetService (@MetService) September 20, 2022

The showers are expected to be "sharp and heavy" according to Law, accompanied by blustery gales and lightning.

Met Service has also placed a heavy rain warning on the already battered East Coast.

East of Whakatane is set to take the brunt of this weather. Up to 100mm of rain is expected to fall on top of the 50mm that fell recently.

Law said there was a high risk that streams and rivers could rise rapidly, causing flooding and slips.

The weather is being caused by a slow-moving front over the North Island.

This front is also expected to deliver further outbreaks of heavy rain to the upper North Island, causing MetService to place a heavy rain watch on Northland.

Northland is forecast to have periods of heavy rain with localised downpours, mainly in the east and north.