Queenstown residents were rattled this morning by a thunderstorm which has cut power to many areas of the resort. Photo / 123RF

Queenstown residents were rattled this morning by a thunderstorm which has cut power to many areas of the resort. Photo / 123RF

A huge storm that cut power to residents in the Queenstown Lakes area this morning has also led to the closure of the road to Glenorchy.

Aurora Energy says a lightning strike at the Frankton grid exit point caused the power to go out in Queenstown, Glenorchy, Frankton and parts of Arrowtown.

By 9am power had been restored to most areas, including the Queenstown CBD, the Remarkables, Arrowtown and Glenorchy.

Aurora said the outage had affected at least 200 customers; however, Newshub is reporting more than 1000 were without power.

The Queenstown-Lakes District Council says the Glenorchy-Queenstown Rd is closed at Boundary Creek due to a washed-out culvert, and is warning that heavy rain may cause other slips in the area.

The QLDC said the slip was large with lots of debris and the road was likely to remain closed all day.

There's been plenty of 🌩🌩🌩 over Te Waipounamu/The South Island this morning. 286 strikes in the last 3hr to be exact!



Queenstown had 9 this morning, making up for quite the wakeup call. pic.twitter.com/xBtnGQRThi — MetService (@MetService) April 20, 2022

"Please drive to the conditions and expect the unexpected."

Further afield, Waka Kotahi advises that a slip has also closed the Milford Road (State Highway 94).

The transport agency says some traffic lights are not working because of the outage.

"Give way rules apply, road users are advised to take extra care."

Power still out in Queenstown after storm



More weather rolling through v fast pic.twitter.com/gSYYXyp9MI — Ashleigh Stewart (@Ash_Stewart_) April 20, 2022

The outage affected Queenstown Airport but it says its back-up generators are running and the airport is operational.

A Lake Hayes Estate resident said there was a massive lightning flash and thunder clap at 7am, like she had never heard before.

"(It) shook our whole house."

Wow! Loudest thunder ever in Queenstown. The echoes around the hills made me think it was a landslide. Powers out as well. — Josh Price (@Pricejosh34) April 20, 2022

Comments on social media described the "loudest thunder ever", and "blinding lightning, heavy rain and thunder shaking the house".

MetService says there is "a moderate risk" of thunderstorms about the entire South Island west coast and Southern Alps through the morning.

There was also a low risk of one or two thunderstorms about Southland, Clutha and Dunedin during the early morning.