Forecasters are predicting that high humidity and hot temperatures in Auckland will ease from Tuesday evening, but not before the city reaches 28C about midday tomorrow.

After a run of scorching days, MetService meteorologist Claire O’Connor said it would be “a bit fresher” in the city, a welcome respite after it recorded its fifth hottest temperature on Sunday.

The cooler temperatures were expected to see overnight lows dip to 17C on Tuesday, 15C on Wednesday and 14C on Thursday. The forecast daily high for Wednesday was 22C and 23C for Thursday.

On Tuesday, MetService forecasted a muggy start with the odd shower turning possibly heavy and thundery. It would come as a southwesterly wind makes landfall at the bottom of the South Island.

Sick of the warm nights and muggy weather 🥵? Some relief is on the way!



A strong cold front will bring a dry and welcome cool change across the country from Tuesday and into Wednesday.



This will kick away the humid tropical air and replace it with air from the Southern Ocean. pic.twitter.com/aRlRvSqO0T — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 21, 2024

O’Connor said: “With this feature moving up the country, these cooler south[westerlies] go right across the country flushing out the humidity and the heat as well”.

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) corroborated MetService’s forecast with their own - saying, “a strong cold front will bring dry and welcome cool changes across the country”.

Overnight lows in the South Island were likely to stay in the single digits from Tuesday until Thursday and daily highs would remain in the mid-to-high teens. Snow was forecast for the Southern Alps overnight today and on Tuesday.

Cold air incoming!



🍃A cool southwesterly change will begin sweeping up the country tonight, reaching the lower North Island around midday tomorrow and the upper North Island tomorrow evening. pic.twitter.com/zrvnt8O1EM — MetService (@MetService) January 22, 2024

The cold front would bring rain as it pushed up the country, with a heavy rain watch issued in Southland, where 50mm of rain could fall in 12 hours from tonight until tomorrow morning.

Another heavy rain watch, for the Westland and Grey Districts, would lapse at 9am on Tuesday. A severe thunderstorm watch around the bottom of the North Island would end at 8pm tonight.

Temps back up at end of week, return to Jan averages

O’Connor said the dip in temperatures in Auckland would be temporary, with a return to temperatures closer to average for this time of the year towards the end of this week.

It follows weeks of high humidity and temperatures in the City of Sails - Niwa said Sunday’s 29.7C high was the hottest day in four years and the fifth hottest on record.

Currently, Auckland is having their 5th-hottest day on record reaching 29.7C!



This is also Auckland's hottest day in four years.



Meanwhile parts of Wellington are also having their hottest day in two years, as temperatures in the Upper Hutt have soared to over 28C. pic.twitter.com/TH3rH3Edm6 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 21, 2024

Parts of Wellington also had their hottest day in two years on Sunday as temperatures in Upper Hutt soared over 28C. Masterton was the hottest town, reaching 33C.

Kawerau in the Bay of Plenty was the hottest town on Monday, hitting 31.7C.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.