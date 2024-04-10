Westland is in line for up to 35 millimetres of rain an hour this morning. Video / NZ Herald

Mainlanders are facing another drenching today amid an ongoing “significant rain event”, and as the weather system moves north, Auckland will see widespread rain set in through the day and gales in the evening.

Power cuts, landslides, and road closures struck around the West Coast yesterday with over 500mm of rainfall recorded in 24 hours in places. MetService-issued weather warnings will last until Friday.

Downpours continued last night, with the West Coast Emergency Management group staffing its emergency operations centre continually to keep local communities up-to-date.

The heavy rain will shift north today, hitting the Tasman, Nelson and Marlborough regions in particular, the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) said.

Over 400mm of rain could fall over the Tasman throughout today, prompting Niwa to warn of flash flooding from quickly rising rivers. The Department of Conservation has cancelled hut bookings on trails in the area and issued alerts to trampers.

A king tide would coincide with a high swell around the Golden Bay and Tasman, posing a threat of flooding around the coast and erosion.

Eighteen heavy rain and strong wind watches and warnings were in place around the country, with most of the South Island on alert.

❗On Thursday, the focus for heavy rainfall shifts northward to Tasman, Nelson, and western Marlborough pic.twitter.com/jjR8PMrs7I — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) April 10, 2024

A heavy rain watch will come into force in Northland from 6pm today and last until 6am tomorrow. Taranaki is under a strong wind watch from 3pm until 6am tomorrow, as is Wellington from 6pm until 6am tomorrow.

MetService forecast scattered rain in Auckland developing this morning, and becoming widespread late evening. Metservice also said strong northeastelies could gust to 90km/h in the evening.

Rain should remain in Auckland into Friday, with heavy falls easing to a few showers in the evening and northerlies turning lighter in the afternoon. From Saturday, the outlook is fine.

As well as shifting north, the West Coast’s rain was also tipped to move east towards Otago and Canterbury.

🌧️ The past 24hrs have brought significant rain to the West Coast, causing slips & road closures. One of our high elevation gauges has already recorded over half a metre of rain!

💧Rain will continue overnight and Thur, the heaviest rain is expected in the West Coast and upper SI pic.twitter.com/ybppchNxan — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) April 10, 2024

Christchurch should see today start with a few spots of rain, before it becomes more persistent in the evening, MetService said. Friday, which would see a dramatic dip in high temperatures from 23C the day before to 15C, would see ran clear in the afternoon.

Dunedin will see occasional rain this morning become persistent in the afternoon with increasing low cloud. Rain should clear through Friday afternoon, but temperatures will also drop from 19C today to 11C tomorrow.

Yesterday, State Highway 6 between Fox Glacier and Franz Josef closed due to a slip. It happened overnight on Tuesday.

West Coast Fire and Emergency announced it has backup from other regions to help manage the extreme weather.

🟠Latest Severe Weather🟡



The western South Island remains under an Orange Rain Warning until Thu evening



Some Heavy Rain Watch areas have now been upgraded to Orange Warnings, while new Watch areas have been added for both rain and wind pic.twitter.com/cXRtS5Sz3w — MetService (@MetService) April 9, 2024

“Our home team is always ready to support our communities and we’ve also brought some additional resources from Canterbury to Westland to lend a hand,” a West Coast Fire and Emergency Facebook post said.

West Coast Emergency Management earlier warned residents in Haast could face several days without power, as several power poles were down amid the storm.

Westland District Council made sandbags available to businesses and residents in areas of Hokitika identified as likely to be worst affected by surface flooding and cars causing “bow waves”.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.



