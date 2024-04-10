Concerns over the state of New Zealand's news media, landslides on the West Coast, and police consider ways to discourage boy racers in Upper Hutt. Video / NZ Herald

A heavy rain warning is in place for Bay of Plenty, Rotorua and Coromandel tomorrow.

MetService issued the orange warning at 10am.

Bay of Plenty and Rotorua could expect 80 to 140mm of rain in parts of the region, especially east of Rotorua.

Peak rates of 20 to 30 mm/h were likely in localised downpours on Friday morning and afternoon, with thunderstorms also possible. Heavy rain is expected to ease west of Whakatāne late on Friday afternoon.

The warning is in place between 4am and 11pm on Friday.

An orange warning is in place for the Coromandel Peninsula between 3am and 3pm on Friday. A strong wind watch is also in place.

Coromandel residents are being warned that a severe thunderstorm watch is imminent.

Significant national weather event

A swathe of heavy rain and strong wind alerts have been issued for the country as a complex trough of low pressure over the Tasman Sea moves slowly towards New Zealand.

An associated front also moves over the South Island overnight and over the North Island during Friday, MetService said.

MetService described it as a significant weather event with power cuts, landslides and road closures impacting the West Coast yesterday, with more than 500mm of rainfall recorded in 24 hours in places.

Civil Defence is on high alert for evacuations and sandbags are being placed around homes in the West Coast districts as heavy rain continues to fall on sodden ground.

Auckland, Northland and Coromandel are under a strong wind watch for two days.

MetService has also issued heavy rain warnings and watches for Northland and Coromandel, which are expected to see up to 120mm of rain in the coming hours.



























