While the bad weather around the South Island has settled overnight, the upper half of the North Island is now in line for severe thunderstorms and accompanying downpours.

After days of torrential rain around the West Coast prompted warnings to evacuate, boil drinking water, and take care in dangerous driving conditions, Aucklanders are now warned to watch out on their morning commutes with strong winds and heavy rain setting in.

The highest rainfall is expected in Bay of Plenty including Rotorua where an orange heavy rain warning is in place. Niwa said last night up to 100mm could fall in just a few hours, bringing concerns of flooding for the region.

MetService has also issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Auckland, Northland, Great Barrier Island, Waikato, Bay of Plenty and the Coromandel Peninsula until midday. This could cause downpours, flash flooding, slips and make roads more dangerous.

Auckland and other areas are under heavy rain and strong wind watches until midday.

In the six hours to 5.30am Auckland had seen 10-40mm of rain with peak rates around 20mm, MetService meteorologist Alec Holden said - just shy of the downpours that are forecast.

“As a portent of things to come though for Auckland, Northland who have seen the bulk of rain go through have had 50-80mm of rain,” he said. A few remote spots had had torrential rain of at least 25mm an hour.

That front was now travelling through Auckland so rainfall totals would pick up during the morning.

Parts of north Auckland and rural south Auckland appear to be without power this morning, according to Vector’s outage map.

The Auckland Harbour Bridge is at risk of lane closures or speed limit reductions this morning with the gales that have been blowing since yesterday, the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) said.

The strongest wind gust in the city overnight so far had measured 100kmh at Whangaparāoa, Holden said.

The strong winds will last in Auckland into Saturday, but by Sunday it should ease and give way to a mainly fine day with a chance of a few showers. In the meantime, the city will continue to deal with wind and rain.

Wild weather cancels flights, cuts power

Forty-six Air New Zealand flights were cancelled yesterday, stranding travellers as the wild weather caused chaos around the country.

Chief Operational Integrity and Safety Officer, Captain David Morgan, said adverse weather conditions across most of New Zealand presented challenging flying conditions and had disrupted a number of services.

“Our airport and customer care teams are working hard to reaccommodate customers to get them to where they need to be.”

Several neighbourhoods in Auckland were plunged into blackouts last night, with power outages reported in parts of New Lynn, Blockhouse Bay and Green Bay, Mt Roskill, One Tree Hill, Westmere and Belmont.

Large swathes of rural Waitakere, Riverhead, Paremoremo, Wainui, Woodhill Forest were also without power, lines company Vector’s outage map showed, along with parts of Piha and Karekare.

Parts of rural south Auckland including Alfriston and Brookby, along with areas in Stanmore Bay and Redvale in the north, are without power this morning according to the outage map.

South Island emerges from days of rain, snow, thunder and gales

Fire and Emergency NZ told the Herald it had responded to “a small number” of weather-related callouts since midday Wednesday.

“These have included callouts to trees and powerlines coming down,” a spokeswoman said.

“It also included some flooding in Invercargill [yesterday] morning and roof iron lifting in Cobden around midday.”

💨Brisk winds are expected over many parts as this weather system sweeps across



💨Exposed areas in Northland have already experienced winds exceeding 100 km/h in the last few hours



🟡Strong Wind Watches are in effect until Friday morning pic.twitter.com/hcxxT1c4Hp — MetService (@MetService) April 11, 2024

At the height of the nationwide storm, MetService issued 25 weather warnings and watches, mostly in the South Island. Southland, Fiordland, the West Coast, Tasman, Nelson, Marlborough, and parts of inland Canterbury and Otago were on alert.

The heavy rain warnings in Southland lapsed at midnight last night, while the last warnings to end for inland Marlborough and Westland did so at 5am today.

Several stretches of State Highway 6 were closed due to slips and flooding, with the closure on a section between Fox Glacier and Haast to be updated at 10am today, and another between Franz Josef and Fox Glacier to be updated at midday. The section from Haast to Makarora was closed overnight too.

Sandbags were being handed out on the streets of Hokitika, where homes and businesses were at risk of flash flooding.

Some western areas of the South Island have seen almost persistent rain since Tuesday 🌧



Our station in Milford Sound has exceeded their average April rainfall in less than 3 days 📈 pic.twitter.com/p1TmRcJLi3 — MetService (@MetService) April 11, 2024

In Marlborough, about 70 families in the small town of Springs Creek were ordered to evacuate by 9am today as the Wairau River was at risk of breaking its stopbanks.

Rainfall rates recorded at Milford Sound surpassed the April average in less than three days, MetService said.

“Some western areas of the South Island have seen almost persistent rain since Tuesday,” the forecaster said.

SH6 was also due to close along Rocks Rd in Nelson between 10pm yesterday and 2am today due to flood risks.

Heavy rain and strong winds make for dangerous roads.



If you have to travel, travel safe and stay up to date with the info from NZTA Waka Kotahi. https://t.co/4e80cQ55oB — MetService (@MetService) April 11, 2024

Heavy swells were also expected to batter coastlines in the lower South Island as the strong winds hit.

According to MetService, combined waves of significant height 4m or greater were forecast along the Kāpiti-Porirua coast from Ōtaki to Cape Terawhiti yesterday.

Further north, gales as strong as 100km/h were recorded in Northland, MetService said.

Sky Tower restaurants closed due to high winds and more havoc around city

High winds in Auckland prompted the closure of restaurants at the top of the Sky Tower.

SkyCity Entertainment said the Orbit, The Sugar Club and SkyBar restaurants would be temporarily closed.

Fire and Emergency NZ responded to callouts in Auckland related to high winds. There were about 18 callouts involving roofs lifting or trees and powerlines coming down, a spokeswoman said.

Weather conditions would remain “busy” through Friday, but looking forward to the weekend and next week conditions should ease.

MetService said there would be “relatively settled” conditions after the past few days’ downpours, thunderstorms, gales and snow.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.







