Weather: Sweltering hot start to 2022, with high temperatures forecast

Many places across the country are set to see temperatures in the late 20s on New Year's day. Photo / Alex Burton

New Zealand is set to swelter in scorching temperatures, as the mercury hits as high as 30C on the first day of 2022.

MetService said the country would greet the coming year with a warm welcome as temperatures push into the late 20s this weekend as a ridge of high pressure sits over Aotearoa.

Taumarunui will be one of the hottest places to be in the New Year, with daily maximum temperatures at or above 30C from tomorrow through until Wednesday.

Tauranga and Twizel are also set to hit 30C on New Year's day, while many other locations will sit in the mid to late 20s for the first day of 2022.

Those in the holiday hotspots of Northland are set to start the New Year with a day of long, fine breaks, southerly breezes and a high of 26°C.

It's a similar story in Auckland - where a mainly fine day is on the cards and a high of 25C.

A warm welcome to 2022 🥵🌡 Temperatures begin push into the late 20's this weekend, with a number of places looking to... Posted by MetService New Zealand on Thursday, December 30, 2021

The Coromandel region will see some morning and evening cloud with light winds, but otherwise a fine New Year's day.

Taupō - which was 24C today - is forecasted to jump to 28C tomorrow. Bar morning cloud in some areas, it will be a fine day in the central North Island town tomorrow.

It will be significantly hot in Queenstown on the first day of the New Year, with a high of 26C and some morning cloud, light winds and afternoon southwesterlies.

The first weekend of 2022 is going to be mint 👌



Clear skies and light winds dominate for most on the evening of New Years Eve 🌚



Everyone will see warm temperatures and clear skies this weekend, a lovely way to start 2022 🎉



Full details at: https://t.co/Yjbq0jfCz1 pic.twitter.com/Y8ku4rVy0H — MetService (@MetService) December 30, 2021

The high temperature for Queenstown will continue for the first few days of 2022 before dipping to 22C on Wednesday.

The sun made a grand appearance for the last day of 2021. Kawerau was the warmest place in the country with 29C, Tauranga hit 27C, while most other places across Aotearoa reached at least 20°C.