Weather: Sunny skies for the North Island, cloudy in the south

MetService National weather: January 10th - 12th

Another beautiful day is forecast for the North Island today - but those in the south can expect skies to be a lot cloudier.

Aucklanders are waking up to stunning conditions outside, with the temperature recording just over 21C by 8am.

A high of 27C is forecast for the city today and an overnight low of 18C will make for a warm night as well, MetService says.

Hamilton is expecting a temperature high of 28C and overnight low of 16C.

Fine weather is forecast as well - save for cloud or fog early this morning and evening.

😎 Looking like a sunny week in most places, aside from the odd shower here and there 🌦



🌡 Temperatures hover around the mid to high twenties, but a change to southerly winds forecast for the middle of the week will cool things off a bit.



ℹ Details at https://t.co/hnwmGxU1gR pic.twitter.com/R4lhhWG8or — MetService (@MetService) January 10, 2022

Northland to Waitomo, as well as the Coromandel Peninsula, will see fine conditions today.

There will, however, be some cloud or fog this morning and the chance of showers along the West Coast. Isolated afternoon showers are also forecast in Northland.

'Significant heat' forecast in Tauranga

Perfect beach weather is on the cards for Auckland today. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Weather authorities are telling residents in Tauranga that "significant heat" is expected until tomorrow.

"Drink plenty of water, stay out of the sun and avoid extreme physical exertion."

A high of 29C is forecast for Tauranga and people are told that it will be "significantly hot" this afternoon.

People in Taranaki to Manawatū, Bay of Plenty, the central high country, Gisborne and Hawke's Bay are also in for a mostly fine day.

But some isolated afternoon and evening showers are expected inland and there is a possibility of thunderstorms in the ranges of Gisborne and Hawke's Bay.

Apart from some patchy drizzle or early morning rain, fine spells are on the cards for areas from Horowhenua to Wellington.

Tuesday's emojicast:



🌧

🌧

🌤️🌤️

🌤️🌤️🌤️🌤️

🌤️🌤️🌤️🌤️

🌤️☀️🌤️

☁️🌤️

☁️



☁️🌤️

☁️🌤️

☁️☁️☁️ 🌤️

☁️☁️

☁️☁️☁️

☁️☁️☁️

☁️ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 10, 2022

Those in Wairarapa, Nelson and Marlborough can also expect sunny skies.

Further south, it will be cloudy at times in Canterbury, Otago and Southland. Isolated showers about Southland and Clutha are on the forecast and possibly in other nearby areas from this afternoon.

In Buller, Westland and Fiordland, low cloud with patchy drizzle will gradually clear today, while people in the Chatham Islands are in for a mostly cloudy day.