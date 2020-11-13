Weather: Sunny Saturday for most of North Island, but weather watch in South

A beautiful day awaits most in the North Island today, as mostly sunny conditions make for an epic Saturday - but a severe weather watch looms further south.

Aucklanders are waking up to stunning weather this morning, as the sun beats down on the city early on.

A temperature high of 21C is expected in the City of Sails today and an overnight low of 14C. Light winds of about 4km/h are also forecast and there will be some areas of cloud this morning.

The same mostly fine conditions are forecast for Northland, Coromandel Peninsula and the Bay of Plenty.

Highs of up 22C and 23C are expected in Kaitaia and Whāngārei, respectively.

It will be fine in and around Hamilton, apart from some morning and evening cloud; well as some light westerly winds.

A mostly sunny day is expected in Auckland today. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

A mostly cloudy day in the west from Waikato to Wellington - as well as the central high country - with isolated showers mainly about higher ground is expected, the MetService says.

People in those areas can be happy to know that there will be fine spells this afternoon.

More sun is forecast in Gisborne, Hawke's Bay, the Wairarapa, Nelson, Marlborough and Canterbury.

Saturday's emojicast:



☀️

🌤

🌤☀️

🌤🌤🌤🌤

🌤🌤☀️☀️

🌤🌤☀️

🌤☀️

☀️



☁️☀️

☁️☀️

☁️☀️☀️ 🌤

☁️☀️

🌤🌤☀️

🌤🌤🌦

🌧 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) November 13, 2020

Further south, high cloud is forcast over Otago and Southland. Rain will develop about coastal Southland Clutha this evening.

Buller, Westland and Fiordland can expect a mostly cloudy day with patches of drizzle. Some fine spells will offer some reprieve this afternoon.

Severe rain watch further south

It is not all sunshine, however. A severe weather watch is in place for Fiordland south of George Sound.

The MetService says a slow-moving front is approaching Fiordland from the west today - bringing rain that may turn into heavy falls.

Locals are being warned that periods of heavy rain may approach warning criteria between 6pm through to 9am tomorrow.

"Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria during this time," the authority said.

"Further rain is expected later [tomorrow] and a warning may be issued closer to the time.

"People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings."