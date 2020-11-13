Napier flooding: More than 100 homes uninhabitable as Civil Defence assesses properties

An aerial view of flooding in Napier on November 10. Photo / Supplied

By RNZ

More than 100 homes have been deemed uninhabitable in the wake of severe flooding in Napier.

At a 2pm media briefing today, Civil Defence said a total of 449 properties have been assessed so far, while Napier mayor Kirsten Wise confirmed the end of the state of emergency.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people affected by the floods are getting food parcels delivered by local iwi volunteers.

More than 100 properties have been deemed uninhabitable so far due to flood damage. Photo / Dom Thomas / RNZ

A makeshift depot set up at Greenmeadows Community Hall yesterday is now packed with donations from supermarkets, food producers, schools and other organisations.

Te Whanganui A Orotu chair Hori Reti said the iwi was working with Civil Defence, the city council and the Ministry for Social Development to prioritise those in need.

"We'll be delivering the food to the homes ... the last thing that they need is to worry about having to go out of their way to go grab something that is a necessity to them at this time."

Flooding in Napier's CBD on November 9. Photo / Paul Taylor / Hawke's Bay Today

Reti said the iwi also has teams on the ground at affected schools and in the community, working to clean up flood damage.

"Cleaning up the properties will be the next task, but certainly we're here to nurture the wellbeing and welfare of the families.

Panicked Napier residents have called emergency services saying water was seeping underneath their front doors and into their homes. Video / Amelia Wade

"We're worried about the stress levels and anxiety that's happening at the moment."

