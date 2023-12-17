Scorching temperatures in eastern parts of New Zealand has seen Kaikōura soar to 32C as the West Coast is struck by rain.

And forecasters are tipping more 30C-plus temperatures in the week ahead as summer hits.

MetService recorded the blistering temperature at 1pm this afternoon, but a cool southerly arriving later today is forecast to bring some rain and possible thunderstorms to eastern parts of the South Island.

In the North Island, Napier has had the pick of the weather, reaching temperatures above 29C.

🥵 Hot in the east today



💨 Northwesterly Föhn winds will pump temperatures into the high 20s in eastern regions



🌡 29°C is the forecast high for Christchurch, Ashburton, Hastings, and Wairoa



🌦 It won't last in the east of the South Island as a cool southerly arrives later in…

Auckland, Northland, Gisborne and Palmerston North have had heat in the mid-20s.

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) predicts New Zealand’s air masses over the next week will often have a transtasman connection and will likely produce several opportunities for temperatures to reach the 30s.

Sunday's emojicast:



🌦 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) December 16, 2023

It’s not all sunshine throughout the country, however, with multiple regions on the West Coast experiencing bucketing rain.

Westland, about and north of Franz Josef Glacier, is under an orange heavy rain warning until 4pm this afternoon, with 70 to 100mm of rainfall expected about the ranges and 30 to 50mm near the coast.

Buller is also under the warning until 6pm, with peak rain intensities of 15 to 25mm/h. Thunderstorms are possible.

🌧 Severe Weather Update



🟠 Orange Heavy Rain Warnings remain in place for northern Westland and Buller until this evening



🟡 Heavy Rain Watches continue for the Tararua Range, Tasman west of Tākaka, Nelson Lakes, and the northern reaches of the Southern Alps



ℹ More info… pic.twitter.com/N9sCSShSXX — MetService (@MetService) December 16, 2023

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

Yellow heavy rain watches are also in place for Tasman west of Tākaka, Nelson Lakes and Canterbury High Country north of Mount Arrowsmith into this evening, and the Taraua Range until 4am on Monday.

Periods of heavy rain may approach warning criteria and thunderstorms are possible.

🌧 Heavy rain for the West Coast is just starting to shift inland while improving along the coast



📊 Some rainfall totals for the 24hrs til 2pm today



- Hokitika River at Colliers Creek 169.5mm

- Haast Junction 81.2mm

- Franz Josef 61.2mm

- Arthur's Pass Village 57.8mm

-… pic.twitter.com/Y5cHL7BpgK — MetService (@MetService) December 17, 2023

Hokitika River at Colliers Creek had 169.5mm for the 24 hours to 2pm today, MetService says.

Heavy rain for the West Coast has now started to shift inland.

An earlier strong wind warning in place along SH8 between Twizel and Fairlie, including over Burkes Pass, has lapsed.

FINAL UPDATE 3:10PM

Wind speeds have since dropped along SH8 and this warning is no longer in force.

