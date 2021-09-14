Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Weather: Spring frost for parts of the South Island

Quick Read
Parts of the South Island have woken to a frosty morning with temperatures as low as -4C. Photo / Hamish Clark

Parts of the South Island have woken to a frosty morning with temperatures as low as -4C. Photo / Hamish Clark

NZ Herald

Parts of the South Island have woken to a frosty morning with temperatures as low as -4C.

According to Metservice, at 7am, Christchurch was sitting on -1.4C, Queenstown -1.8C and Invercargill -1.1C. Twizel was the coldest spot in the country with -4C.

More frosts are expected throughout the week in the South Island. Photo / Hamish Clark
More frosts are expected throughout the week in the South Island. Photo / Hamish Clark

It is a stark contrast from the warmest place, Kaitaia, which was recording 16C.

It is expected to be a relatively fine day in the south but not so much in the North Island where most cities should prepare for rain.

Metservice is predicting a low-pressure system will approach the North Island from the Tasman Sea today.

Read More

The low should then move southeast tomorrow and Friday, bringing periods of heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the North Island, and also the Marlborough Sounds.

According to Metservice, Christchurch was sitting on -1.4C at 7am on Wednesday. Photo / Hamish Clark
According to Metservice, Christchurch was sitting on -1.4C at 7am on Wednesday. Photo / Hamish Clark

In the south, more frosts are expected throughout the week.