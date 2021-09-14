Weather: Spring frost for parts of the South Island

Parts of the South Island have woken to a frosty morning with temperatures as low as -4C. Photo / Hamish Clark

Parts of the South Island have woken to a frosty morning with temperatures as low as -4C.

According to Metservice, at 7am, Christchurch was sitting on -1.4C, Queenstown -1.8C and Invercargill -1.1C. Twizel was the coldest spot in the country with -4C.

It is a stark contrast from the warmest place, Kaitaia, which was recording 16C.

It is expected to be a relatively fine day in the south but not so much in the North Island where most cities should prepare for rain.

Wednesday's emojicast:



🌧️

🌧️

🌧️🌧️

🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️

🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️

🌧🌧️🌧️

🌧🌤️

🌤️



☀️🌤️

🌤️🌧

☀️☀️☀️ 🌤️

☀️☀️

☀️☀️☀️

☀️☀️☀️

🌤️ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) September 14, 2021

Metservice is predicting a low-pressure system will approach the North Island from the Tasman Sea today.

The low should then move southeast tomorrow and Friday, bringing periods of heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the North Island, and also the Marlborough Sounds.

In the south, more frosts are expected throughout the week.