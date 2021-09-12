Wellington battens down the hatches as severe weather brings 130km/h winds, torrential rain 

Strong winds and torrential rain are sweeping across the lower half of the country. Photo / Bevan Conley

Wellington is being battered by strong winds and torrential rain as severe weather sweeps across the lower half of the country.

Several flights expected to land in the capital today have been cancelled and MetService has issued two severe weather warnings for the region. Wellington can expect northwest gales at speeds of up to 130km/h through until 6pm today – these have the potential to down powerlines and trees and motorists are urged to be cautious if they venture out into the chaotic conditions.

Strong Wind Warning (Orange) issued for Canterbury Plains, Central Otago, Christchurch, Clutha, Dunedin, Marlborough, North Otago, Southern Lakes, Southland, Stewart Is, Wairarapa, Wellington https://t.co/4kvwj1rYAC — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) September 12, 2021

Further north, the Tararua Ranges are braced for heavy rain with MetService warning of up to 100mm falling. There will be peak rates of 10 to 20mm per hour, which could cause surface flooding, slips and flash flooding.

Further down the country in Canterbury, severe weather is causing chaos. More than a thousand homes are without power, and fire crews are planning to return to the site of a fire caused by a lightning strike near Dunedin.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Brent Dunn said they received a call just before 8pm yesterday to Outram's Berwick Forest.