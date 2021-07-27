Weather: Some roads still disrupted, thunderstorms possible in south

The Motueka Valley Highway was closed after flooding on Monday. Many roads in the area are still being disrupted on Tuesday. Photo / Supplied

The Motueka Valley Highway was closed after flooding on Monday. Many roads in the area are still being disrupted on Tuesday. Photo / Supplied

Heavy rain and strong winds continue to cause disruption on South Island roads.

A number of roads in the Tasman District were still closed at midday on Tuesday.

Tākaka Hill was reopened at 9.45pm after a slip caused it to close for about an hour.

There were still a number of roads closed in the Tasman district on Tuesday morning.

Road closures:

• Gowan Bridge

• Motueka Valley Highway - between Tapawera and Woodstock.

• Graeme Valley North Branch Rd

• Waimea West Rd - between Golden Hills Rd and Tea Pot Valley Rd.

• Golden Hills Rd.

• Dovedale Hill Rd.

• Hinetai Rd - 2km stretch is closed.

• Otuwhero Rd.

• Lloyd Valley Rd.

• Pearse Valley Road South.

• Peach Island Rd.

• Higgins Rd.

• Patton Rd.

• Tapawera Baton Road

Tasman District Council is advising residents to treat all surface water as potentially contaminated.

"With all the rain we've had today, stormwater systems across the region have been put under stress with the share volume of water they have coped with. In some cases, surface water that has overflowed from our systems may be contaminated," a spokesperson said.

In particular, the Motueka oxidation ponds have had large volumes of water passing through them, the council said.

"Which means some partially treated water may have overflowed. As a precaution, people are advised not to have contact with or take shellfish from water in coastal areas until further notice."

Watch as a gusty southerly change hits Christchurch and Wellington on Tuesday, and a southwesterly change hits Auckland



🟨 Yellow = gusts above 50 km/h are possible



Westerly-component winds are looking to become much more common over the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/cHDgVHZYNf — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 26, 2021

MetService is predicting a front will move across the lower South Island this evening, bringing a moderate risk of thunderstorms over western Fiordland with a low risk it will extend farther east and to Stewart Island.