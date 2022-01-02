Weather: 'Significantly hot' day ahead, as sunny skies forecast

The sun rises in West Harbour, West Auckland, this morning. Photo / Dean Purcell

The sun rises in West Harbour, West Auckland, this morning. Photo / Dean Purcell

Weather forecasters are advising people to drink plenty of water and stay out of the sun - particularly if you are in Auckland - as hot temperatures are on the cards this week.

MetService says today will be "significantly hot" in our largest city; with a temperature high of 27C forecast.

"Significant heat forecast for Auckland on Sunday, 2nd January to Thursday 6th January.

"Drink plenty of water, stay out of the sun and avoid extreme physical exertion," MetService says.

Another hot day in Auckland will make for some downtime in the water for many today. Photo / Alex Robertson

Shortly before 8.30am, the temperature in Auckland had already reached almost 19C, while an overnight low of 17C will ensure there is no need for a blanket tonight.

The same advice is being given to anyone in Hamilton, which is also set for fine conditions and significantly hot temperatures from today through to Thursday.

A whopping 29C high is forecast in Hamilton today with an overnight low of 13C.

The sun rises in West Harbour, West Auckland, this morning. Photo / Dean Purcell

Kaitaia has a high of 26C and locals and those holidaying there are reminded that the fire danger in the area at the moment is high.

Those in Tauranga will be in for a 26C high today and 27C in Palmerston North.

While those in Wellington will get a warm 24C high in comparison. An overnight low of 15C is expected in the capital city.

Those holidaying in Northland and Great Barrier Island can expect a partly cloudy day and isolated showers this morning.

People in Gisborne and Hawke's Bay are in for a fine day too - save for some areas of morning and evening cloud, as well as a chance of a light shower in Gisborne later tonight.

Wash, rinse and repeat.



More very warm to hot weather tomorrow and Tuesday.



🔴 25°+



Dark red 🔴, which is more evident Tuesday, is 30°+ pic.twitter.com/6sJDEtJD5N — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 2, 2022

For the rest of the North Island, today is set to be "fine and hot", MetService says.

Further south, high cloud is forecast in Nelson, Marlborough, Canterbury, Buller and Westland.

However, low cloud is possible about coastal parts of Canterbury, Buller and Westland, forecasters say.

It will be mostly cloudy in Southland and Otago, and those in Fiordland can expect a mostly cloudy day. The odd "light shower" may also make an appearance.

Fine weather is the forecast for the Chatham Islands today.