And the wet weather is expected to last throughout the week. Thursday is the only day MetService has forecast fine conditions for in Auckland.

The best spots around the country on Sunday include Kaitaia, Whangārei, Rotorua, Tauranga, Gisborne and Napier, which all should remain mainly fine with some cloudy periods and a shower or two in the evening.

It comes after a low-pressure system soaked the country yesterday and gales battered the lower North Island on Thursday. Snow has also fallen in the last day, prompting warnings for motorists on mountain roads this morning.

Several West Coasters evacuated their homes yesterday and holidaymakers found themselves stranded as they encountered flooded roads and highways.

West Coast Emergency Management group manager Claire Brown said yesterday: “There is a lot of surface flooding in and around the communities, with a small number of local and state highway road closures.”

Sunday's emojicast:



🌤️

🌤️

🌤️🌦

🌦🌦🌦🌦

🌧️🌧️🌦🌦

🌧️🌧️🌤️

🌧️🌤️

🌤️



🌧️🌤️

🌧️🌧️

🌧️☁️☁️ 🌧️

🌧️☁️

🌧️☁️🌧️

☁️☁️🌧️

🌧️ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) October 26, 2024

Earlier, on Thursday and into Friday, slips and power cuts plagued the lower North Island after strong winds battered the area.

Around 350 homes in the Wellington region had power cuts after strong winds struck overnight.

The low-pressure system responsible for the bad weather is forecast to weaken further and move off the country by Monday, but showers may linger in western parts of both islands.





Police and the New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA), meanwhile, have urged motorists to keep themselves and others safe this Labour weekend – after six people died on the roads during the holiday last year.

“Holiday traffic means there will be congestion on highways in and out of the main urban centres on Friday and Monday. We’re asking everyone to make safe choices to protect themselves and others,” the NZTA said.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.