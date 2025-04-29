⛈️ Tuesday will likely see another round of heavy rain and thunderstorms move across Northland, potentially dipping south into Auckland later in the day.



🌊 Additional rainfall >50 mm could affect parts of Northland, leading to a chance for localised flooding. pic.twitter.com/Rz5kOcppu2 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) April 28, 2025

Marlborough and Wellington are tipped to get 30 hours of high winds and heavy rain from midnight tonight.

Heavy swell warnings near the Cook Strait from Wairarapa to Wellington have already prompted ferry operator Bluebridge to prepare customers for potential delays or cancellations.

Meanwhile, heavy snow is expected in the Canterbury high country, where snowfall could hit warning criteria, from 6pm Wednesday to 10am Thursday.

🟡🟠🌧️❄️ SEVERE WEATHER UPDATE



A low approaches northern New Zealand today then deepens as it moves across central New Zealand on Wednesday and Thursday. It is expected to bring significant rain and severe southerly gales to parts of the country as well as heavy snow to higher… pic.twitter.com/4yrrw4aiU6 — MetService (@MetService) April 29, 2025

MetService has issued road snowfall warnings for Porters Pass and Arthur’s Pass (State Highway 73) for Wednesday night.

Heavy rain warnings have also been issued for Banks Peninsula, North Canterbury to Hamner, and the Kaikoura coast and ranges, until 6am Friday. Mid-Canterbury also has a heavy rain watch. The West Coast will also fall under a strong wind watch until 3pm Thursday.

Flooding, slips possible, warns MetService

Northland is under a heavy rain and severe thunderstorm watch, with MetService warning it could cause surface flooding, slips, and fast-rising rivers.

Gisborne is expected to see as much as 25mm of rain an hour on Wednesday morning, with MetService saying the orange warning in place could be upgraded.

A strong wind watch for Marlborough and Wellington, along with a strong rain watch for the capital, had the potential to down trees and powerlines and lift unsecured property. MetService said motorcyclists and motorists, especially those in high-sided vehicles, should take extra care.

🌦️🌧️A band of rain is affecting the northern parts of the North and South Islands. The rain in the North Island is slowly moving south, which may bring heavier showers and thunderstorms, especially about Northland. ⛈️⛈️



🟡 There's a "Watch" for heavy rain in Northland from 10… pic.twitter.com/4I7ZXoNxNK — MetService (@MetService) April 28, 2025

7m waves near Cook Strait

Ferry operator Bluebridge said conditions on Cook Strait were expected to deteriorate on Wednesday morning.

“If the large swells do eventuate, this may result in the delay or cancellation of services on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.”

MetService said waves could reach as high as 7m on Thursday afternoon.

Daily highs to drop to single digits

Daily high temperatures are expected to drop to single digits in southern parts of the country as the Canterbury high country sits under a heavy snow watch.

Queenstown was expected to dip from 17C today to 8C on Thursday. Christchurch will drop to 10C on Thursday.

Auckland, meanwhile, does not have a forecast high temperature below 18C for the next week.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

