MetService National weather: December 22nd - 25th.

Sunshine and rain are both on the forecast today, but one thing is clear for all - it is going to be hot, with scorching temperatures already recorded early this morning.

Aucklanders are waking up to a whopping 19C as of 8am, making it a sweaty morning for last-minute Christmas shoppers.

A temperature high of 25C is expected in the City of Sails; which is also in for a partly cloudy day by this afternoon and some isolated showers from lunchtime.

It will be a hot night as well, with an overnight low of 17C on the cards, MetService says.

Mainly fine conditions are forecast for other parts of the top of the North Island; including Northland, the Coromandel Peninsula and Gisborne.

But other areas can expect showers this afternoon, from about midday, including Hamilton and Rotorua.

Those in the lower North Island will need an umbrella later this afternoon; as showers are forecast for areas including Palmerston North and Wellington.

The weather authority is forecasting rain to be heavy at times, in those places, and there is a chance of thunder and hail in the afternoon through to the evening.

Wellington is expecting a temperature high of 21C and an overnight low of 13C.

Farther south, showers - some heavy and possible thunderstorms - are forecast for Nelson, Marlborough and Buller.

People in Westland, Fiordland and Southland are in for a partly cloudy day to finish off the working week and a few showers - mainly inland - this afternoon.

Weather experts say there could also be heavy rain, thunderstorms and hail later this evening.

People in Canterbury are in for fine conditions early on, before showers are due to develop from about midday. Again, there is a possibility those showers could become heavy with thunderstorms and hail inland.

Heavy rain watch

MetService is warning people in parts of the South Island to keep up to date with weather updates today, as a heavy rain watch has been issued for the Tasman District west of Motueka.

The watch period is between 9am and 3pm today, when a period of heavy rain is expected. Locals are told that rainfall amounts may approach a short duration warning criteria, the MetService says.

There is also a rain watch in place for Kāpiti-Horowhenua and the Tararua Range from 1pm to 7pm today.

Again, people in these areas are warned that a period of heavy rain during this time may result in rainfall amounts approaching a short duration warning criteria.

The Chatham Islands are in for rain early this morning; before clearing to a fine spell this afternoon.