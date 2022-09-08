Snow fulls on Highgate after a cold southerly hits Dunedin on Monday. Photo / Peter McIntosh.

Rain is expected for parts of the North Island this weekend.

Metservice forecasts that The Bay of Plenty, Gisborne and Hawke's Bay will get the most rain.

"A rather complex trough developing over the North Island is the rainmaker," said Metservice meteorologist Stephen Glassey.

Weekend rain for parts of the North Island. South Island is the place to be. Latest news release here https://t.co/dycFghzni1 ^SG pic.twitter.com/RbzsOIhxsw — MetService (@MetService) September 8, 2022

"While the wettest spots this weekend are likely to be in eastern areas of the North Island, nowhere in the North Island is guaranteed to stay dry," Glassey said.

The South Island, on the other hand, should have mostly dry weather as a ridge of high pressure moves across the island.

Glassey said, "mostly fine weather is forecast over the South Island until Monday, with only isolated showers for northern and eastern parts."

That could change next week as a low-pressure system brings rain and wind.

A low will move over the country from the Tasman Sea, bringing wet and windy weather for the start of the week.

The low should move east, pulling cold air from the south over the South Island.

More snow could fall in inland parts of the island, but not as low as this week.

It comes as wintery conditions lasted into spring, with snow falling in Dunedin and Christchurch on Monday and Tuesday.

Snow fell on the mountain passes across the South Island, as well as in Hawke's Bay.

On Tuesday, Auckland recorded its coldest night of the year, as NIWA measured a 1.8C temperature at Western Springs.

While some lament a lingering winter, Glassey said, "Changeable weather is typical of spring and fluctuations in temperature are expected.

"It is not uncommon to get warm, settled weather followed by cold outbreaks at this time of year," he said.