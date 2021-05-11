Weather: Rain and showers forecast for most, as snow falls in the south

MetService National weather: May 11th - 13th. Video / MetService

Showers and rain will make unsettled weather conditions around the country today.

Most regions are in for rain - including Auckland, which will get a few showers throughout the morning, afternoon and evening.

Despite the temperature being around the 10C mark in the City of Sails this morning, a high of 21C is on the cards, the MetService said.

An overnight low of 10C, however, will mean for a warm blanket is needed tonight.

Fine spells are forecast from Taranaki, Taupō and the Bay of Plenty northwards. However, a few showers - possibly heavy and thundery - will cross the Bay of Plenty.

Gisborne and Hawke's Bay are also in for rain, as are Whanganui and Taihape to Wellington, and Wairapapa as well.

Heavy rain watch in Bay of Plenty

A heavy rain watch is in place over the ranges of the Bay of Plenty and east of Ōpōtiki.

The MetService says there will be heavy rain and possibly thunderstorms.

The heavy rain watch is in place until at least about 1pm and people in the area are told to keep an eye on regular weather updates in case the situation changes to an official warning.

Snow at Porters Pass early this morning. Photo / George Heard

Further south, people in Nelson and Buller can expect to see occasional showers.

However, that is set to clear by this afternoon and conditions will become fine afterwards.

Westland and Fiordland can expect "a few showers" north of the glaciers this morning, the MetService says. But locals can expect an otherwise fine day.

Meanwhile, rain and snow are forecast over parts of Marlborough and Canterbury.

Conditions will clear in Canterbury from this afternoon and fine spells will increase.

Fine weather is also on the cards for Otago and Southland - save for coastal showers early on.

Rain in the Chatham Islands is also set to ease to showers this evening.

Road snowfall warnings

Snow blankets Porters Pass this morning. Photo / George Heard

Motorists are also reminded to follow check weather updates regularly and to drive to the conditions as snow starts to fall over some main highways and roads.

Hills around Porters Pass were blanketed in snow this morning.

A road snowfall warning until about 11am.

Up to 5cm to 8cm of snow may settle on the road near the summit, the MetService says, with lesser amounts down to 600m.

A snowfall warning is in place over Lewis Pass (State Highway 7) until about midday.

"Snow showers are forecast to affect higher parts of the road [this] morning - 1cm to 2cm of snow may settle on the road near the summit, with lesser amounts down to 700m."

Earlier snowfall warnings affected Arthur's Pass (SH73), Lindis Pass (SH8), Crown Range Rd and Milford Rd. Those warnings have since expired.

Another update on road snowfall warnings is expected at 11am.