People across Aotearoa should prepare for cold weather. Photo / File

A polar blast will sweep across Aotearoa this week leaving the whole country shivering in single digit temperatures.

From Tuesday a polar vortex will hit, sweeping up from the South Island. MetService is warning of snow and "bitterly cold" temperatures which could damage crops and stress livestock.

Snow is forecast to fall in a number of main centres in the South Island and some in the North Island too.

Hop on-board the polar express 🚅.



From the belly of the polar region, this surge of cold air will, for a couple days, make it feel like mid-winter 🥶 in Aotearoa NZ.



First stop: Southland around midday Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/mQNOLpfPiq — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) October 2, 2022

There's a high chance snow will close many South Island roads on Tuesday and moving towards Wednesday and Thursday snow accumulations will reach warning amounts for the south of Fiordland, Southland, Clutha, Dunedin and North Otago.

Although Christchurch will be warmer on Tuesday with temperatures in the high teens expected, it is forecast to drop to 11C on Wednesday and then -1C on Thursday morning.

Further north in Wellington, the cold blast of wind will see overnight temperatures drop to 2C and daylight highs of just 8C.

MetService meteorologist John Law told the Herald that the cold southerly wind will make this feel even colder.

It's a good day to dig out those extra layers and get ready for some colder temperatures later in the week.



🧣🧤🧥 pic.twitter.com/axA7kfY2Vp — MetService (@MetService) October 2, 2022

The capital could even see snow in some places, and winds of up to 100km/h will blast the region. Rain could cause even more slips after 20 fell over the weekend.

The cold blast will reach all the way to Auckland, with overnight temperatures of 2C to 3C and day temperatures of 13C.

Although it will be freezing cold, the bitter weather will be over quickly – by Friday much of the country should start to warm back up to more seasonable temperatures – especially in the South Island.

These warm temperatures will continue over the weekend and into next week.