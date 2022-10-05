A polar blast has brought snow fall to the South Island this morning. Video / George Heard

A polar blast has brought snow fall to the South Island this morning. Video / George Heard

Christchurch has experienced its first October snowfall in more than 50 years as a polar blast sweeps through New Zealand, causing freezing springtime temperatures.

Snow flurries have also been reported further north in Wellington, with the Remutaka Hill Rd affected and reports even of dusts in the sea-level suburb of Kilbirnie.

The Desert Rd in the central North Island is closed, one of a number of state highways and other roads that have been affected by the freezing temperatures and snow.

The polar bast is causing unseasonal, single-digit temperatures across the South Island and into the North Island, including Auckland where the temperature at 7am on Thursday was 9C. The city is forecast to have rain, heavy winds and a high of just 11C today.

Residents in Christchurch have been waking to a wintry wonderland - cars and gardens covered in the white stuff - though not enough to have fully settled on roads.

MetService has confirmed it is snow - after earlier saying they would need to check if it was snow or graupel, a soft hail.

Christchurch residents have woken up to a light sprinkling of snow. Photo / Hamish Clark

It is the first time Christchurch has seen October snow since October 10, 1969. At 6.30am the temperature was officially 1.2C in the Garden City, but the MetService reported it as feeling more like -4C outside.

A chilly start for many

Forecasters issued warnings Wednesday, saying nearly the entire South Island would be hit by bitter cold wind and snow - and the freezing temperatures are also sweeping north, with Wellington's Wainuiomata Hill Rd briefly closed by ice last night.

Snow was expected in the South Island from about 6am yesterday until 9am today, with flurries down to sea level in some places.

There is a forecast temperature high of 10C in Christchurch today but this is expected to drop again to an overnight low of 1C.

The coldest place in the country early this morning was Te Ānau; where it was -5.1C.

Dunedin's temperature was 0.9C early on, with outside feeling like -3C, MetService said.

A high of 8C and an overnight low of 5C is on the cards in Dunedin. Snow showers are expected to become isolated by this afternoon - turning to rain showers below 400m. Strong southwesterly winds are forecast for the city as well with gales gusting up to 90km/h along the coast.

Mōrena, no surprise if you are struggling to shed the blanket this morning. Here's a look at the 6am temperatures across the country.



Low's last night reached -3C at Wanaka. pic.twitter.com/cRa3yN8v0k — MetService (@MetService) October 5, 2022

The snow caused the closure of State Highway 87 northwest of Dunedin early last night. State Highway 1, the Northern Motorway from Dunedin, was also closed late last night.

Between 6cm and 10cm of snow was expected to fall on the motorway between 8pm yesterday and 6pm today.

MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said the snowfall matched what was forecast.

With such a cold atmosphere there was a "really good chance" some roads would be closed due to snow overnight and today.

Snow in Gore this morning. Photo / Luke Howden

The bad weather would affect areas of higher altitude more, such as Central Otago, but there was no region which was expected to be hit worse than others.

The snow had potential to settle, with the two biggest factors being the quantity of snowfall and the temperature of the ground.

UPDATE 6:05AM, THU 6 OCT

Overnight the following roads were CLOSED due to snow:



• SH1 Dunedin to Palmerston - Snow

• SH8 Roxburgh to Alexandra - Snow

• SH75 Little River to Barrys Bay - Snow

• SH85 Kyeburn to Palmerston - Snow

• SH87 Kyeburn to Outram - Snow pic.twitter.com/juRMM7sWvW — Waka Kotahi NZTA Otago & Southland (@WakaKotahiOS) October 5, 2022

Coming out of winter the ground would be warmer than in previous months, which made snow less likely to settle, but quite a lot of snow was forecasted, he said.

Heavy snow warnings would be in place until at least 9am today for Southland, Stewart Island, Clutha, Dunedin, Central Otago, south of Alexandra, the Southern Lakes District south of Queenstown, and Fiordland from Te Anau southwards.

Road closures and snowfall warnings

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists of several road closures overnight due to snow.

State Highway 1 Dunedin to Palmerston, SH8 Roxburgh to Alexandra, SH75 River to Barrys Bay, SH85 Kyeburn to Palmerston and SH87 to Outram are all closed due to snow.

Road snowfall warnings were also in place across the South, including the alpine passes.

