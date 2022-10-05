Anthony Kloosterman in the Dunedin District Court after the third brutal attack on his ex-partner. Photo / Rob Kidd

A shearer who was banned from contacting his ex-partner drove 60km to viciously beat her with a rolling pin until it broke, a court has heard.

"The day you came wanting to take my life you were dead to me and my children," the victim told Anthony Noel Kloosterman at the Dunedin District Court yesterday, where he was jailed for nearly six years.

It was not the first time the 30-year-old had seriously assaulted the woman. In September 2017, he was jailed for two-and-a-half years over an incident in Omakau where he attacked her with a metal pole.

Four years later, Kloosterman received 12 months' intensive supervision for further domestic crimes, and was barred from communicating with his former partner and GPS-monitored to ensure he remained at least 10km from her home.

On November 28, just weeks later, he spectacularly breached those orders.

After drinking for several hours with friends in Balclutha, Kloosterman realised his friends had left with his car keys, so he used a pair of scissors to cut off his tracker. He walked into the car park of the clubrooms where he had been socialising and found a Mazda with the keys in the ignition.

Taking the "back roads" to avoid police, Kloosterman made the 60km trip to see his ex. His drunken driving attracted several complaints and a member of the public tried to take the keys off him at Tuapeka Mouth.

About 8pm, the defendant arrived at his destination, and the violence was immediate.

"The look of pure hate that I was met with ... is as vivid as if it happened yesterday," the victim said.

As soon as she opened the front door, the woman was punched by Kloosterman several times in the face, causing her to bleed profusely.

While she sought refuge in the lounge, the defendant retrieved a paring knife and a rolling pin from the kitchen.

After forcing her at knifepoint to make a phone call, Kloosterman began kicking her legs. As she lay on the floor, he punched her, feigned stabbing her and struck her with the rolling pin, the court heard.

One of the children who witnessed the brutal attack told him to stop but it had little effect.

"Wait till I get out, I will come back with my gun and blow you away," Kloosterman told his ex-partner.

"A protection order is just a piece of paper."

Such was the severity of the violence meted out, there was blood pooled on the carpet and "splattered" on the lounge walls.

The victim said she lost count of the number of blows, which stopped only when the rolling pin snapped and the defendant dislocated his shoulder.

She eventually fled to a local church and Kloosterman was arrested. He had a breath-alcohol level of 594mcg — more than twice the legal limit — but it was his subsequent comments that were most surprising.

"Next time it will be worse, there won't be a next time if this carries on, I will die for my kids, or spend my life in jail. I will end up killing her if this carries on," he said.

The victim said she now had parallel scars on her face from two separate incidents. Her children were in constant flight mode and one slept with a Nerf gun.

"It breaks my heart," she said.

Kloosterman was convicted of aggravated burglary, wounding with intent to injure, unlawfully taking a vehicle, breaching a protection order, drink-driving and two counts of threatening to kill.

Counsel Sarah Saunderson-Warner said he had grown up in a home where domestic violence was pervasive and was motivated to undertake rehabilitation.

Judge David Robinson sentenced Kloosterman to five years, 10 months' imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of two years, 11 months.

FAMILY VIOLENCE

How to get help

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours or friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people. Scream for help so your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you. Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay.

Where to go for help or more information:

•

Women's Refuge:

Crisis line - 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843 (available 24/7)

•

Shine:

Helpline - 0508 744 633 (available 24/7)

•

It's Not Ok:

Family violence information line - 0800 456 450

•

Shakti:

Specialist services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and children. Crisis line - 0800 742 584 (available 24/7)

•

Ministry of Justice:

For information on family violence

•

Te Kupenga Whakaoti Mahi Patunga:

National Network of Family Violence Services

•

White Ribbon:

Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women

How to hide your visit:

If you are reading this information on the Herald website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at

the link here

to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also has a section that outlines this process.