On Thursday morning police had moved their investigation inside a house.

Blessing for baby

Another resident said the street was organising a blessing and memorial ceremony for the dead baby.

She said the infant “deserved to be laid to rest” and hoped there were some family members who were able to do a proper service.

“A lot of us are just devastated, it’s just so sad.

“No one saw this coming.”

Police alleged the incident happened between June 24 and June 30, according to a court charge sheet.

The document does not specify where the offence took place, instead indicating “other – Freemans Bay”.

Yesterday, rubbish trucks attempted to get down the narrow street for collection but were stopped by the police cordon.

The bins, many filled to the brim, lined the street, with police tape wrapped around them.

Yesterday, there were no bins on the street after police lifted the cordon.

The investigation continued as a forensic team combed through the property this morning, while three police cars and a van lined the small street.

Woman charged does not appear in court due to ‘health issues’

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said an autopsy was carried out on the baby, the results of which were still pending.

During a brief hearing in Auckland District Court before Community Magistrate Rosemary Fitzpatrick, defence lawyer Joon Yi said his client was unable to attend because of health issues and remained in hospital.

The defence sought and was granted interim name suppression for the defendant. Bail has not yet been sought.

The magistrate ordered a next hearing for July 31, during which the defendant is expected to attend and enter a plea.

Beard said police discovered the child on Renall St about 10pm Tuesday.

“This is a tragedy for everyone concerned and there is a person’s wellbeing to consider here alongside the investigation, so we will ensure the woman gets the support she needs

“Police acknowledge this will understandably be quite confronting information for the community to grapple with.”

Police are still carrying out inquiries at a specific property on the street.

“Our inquiries remain ongoing and it will take some time for a thorough investigation to be completed,” Beard said

“We are continuing to ask for those in the community that might have information or CCTV footage that could assist us to get in touch.”

Anyone with information could update police online now or call 105, using the reference number 250630/9878 or citing “Operation Yarrow”, he said.

Information could also be given anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.