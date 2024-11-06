“I hope you like summer - we’re going to get a taste of summer over the next three to four days,” Brandolino said in a Niwa video.

📈 Getting warmer as the week goes on



🌤 Inland parts of the lower South Island will be the warmest in the country this afternoon



☁ Even places in the North Island that are cloudy or wet will be relatively warm today



⬇ Tomorrow, northerly winds will make for warmer weather,… pic.twitter.com/3Sbdo4cGbk — MetService (@MetService) November 5, 2024

Ashburton and Christchurch could see temperatures spike to 28C, with areas like Gore reaching 22C - several degrees above the November average highs.

“Temperatures will be around 8-10C higher than usual for this time of year,” said Brandolino.

Meanwhile, the North Island will see slightly milder, yet still warm, conditions with highs in the low to mid-20s for Hamilton, Auckland and Northland, and similar temperatures in Hawke’s Bay.

Coastal and eastern areas of both islands are likely to experience the most summer-like conditions.

With gusty northwest winds of up to 70km/h expected, Canterbury and Otago face elevated fire risks, as humidity drops to around 40% in these areas.

Residents in Canterbury are advised to remain vigilant and monitor any fire warnings from Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

“You’re going to want to check it’s all right before you light.”

For the West Coast, it’s a different story, with heavy rain anticipated from Thursday evening into Friday.

🌧 Persistent heavy rain arriving in Westland on Friday



🟠 This rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. 300 to 450 mm of rain is expected to fall about the ranges during the Orange Warning period, with lesser amounts nearer the coast.



💦 Much of this rain will also… pic.twitter.com/rGvO8ripbF — MetService (@MetService) November 5, 2024

A rain band moving eastward will bring significant rainfall to Fiordland, Mt Aspiring, and other mountainous areas, with some locations expecting between 200-300mm of rain by Friday night.

“There’s going to be some heavy rain, so you’re going to want to stay on top of the forecast. Check the latest warnings from MetService and look at the rainfall forecast ... These are some pretty beefy amounts of rain,” Brandolino said.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.