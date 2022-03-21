MetService Auckland weather: March 22nd

Hours after heavy rain battered Auckland, the city is set to be hit by a second set of wild weather which could lead to landslips, flooding and possibly an isolated tornado.

According to WeatherWatch, thunderstorms are making their way over Auckland suburbs and may hit the city centre. But the storms are hugging the eastern side.

This could see a chance of localised slips, flooding, lightning and even an isolated tornado or waterspout.

Before 5.30pm, WeatherWatch said a line of heavy downpours has developed north and was moving southwards towards Whangaparaoa.

MetService Forecaster Gerard Bellam said the northern and eastern parts of Auckland was hit by heavy rain and thunderstorms earlier this evening.

However, Bellam said the western and northwestern areas of Auckland were missing most of the rain.

"Those isolated showers can impact quite a lot of people, especially for a densely populated city. We did have that possibility that some of those showers could be heavy with thunderstorms."

Earlier today, Auckland recorded one of its wettest hours on record this morning as a major thunder and lightning storm caused widespread flooding and chaos across the city and northern regions.

Several schools closed, while streets and motorways were awash with flooding and there were several reports of people trapped in cars.

The Weather Watch rain radar shows more rain moving across the top of the North Island. Photo / Weather Watch

Between 8am and 9am, Auckland's Albany weather station recorded its wettest hour - 76.88mm - on record, said Niwa. "This seems likely to become the wettest hour across the Auckland region on record, but we'll need to scour the record books!"

More than 4000 lightning strikes were recorded in one hour - with 700 in just five minutes. Massive thunderclaps and lightning filled Auckland skies from 7am.

Looking into Tuesday, Bellam said Auckland may experience some showers with a warm temperature of 25C.

On Wednesday, he said morning rain will turn into showers however mentioned it will not be as heavy as what Auckland experienced on Monday morning.

At this stage, the weekend is looking fine with clear skies.