Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Weather: New heavy rain watch for Northland, Canterbury; thunderstorms, downpours possible

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

MetService National Weather Update: April 28 - April 29. Video / MetService
  • A heavy rain watch for Northland, north of Whangarei, is set to begin at 10am.
  • MetService says heavy rain, thunderstorms and localised downpours are possible.
  • A 48-hour heavy rain watch for Christchurch and the Canterbury Plains is forecast to begin from 3am tomorrow.

Heavy rain, “unseasonal snow” and wild winds are expected for New Zealand this week.

Forecaster Matthew Ford told the Herald heavy rain was set to move down from the north of New Zealand today.

“That’s mainly for Northland but late afternoon and evening, some of that rain will be heading into Auckland and the Coromandel,” he said.

“There is a possibility of thunderstorms and downpours for Northland as well.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for Northland, north of Whangarei, forecast to start at 10am and last until midnight.

“Periods of heavy rain, with thunderstorms and localised downpours [are] possible.

“Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria. [There is a] high chance the watch will be upgraded to a warning.”

MetService said that Northland has experienced a very wet month, and with soils already quite saturated, any further heavy rain could cause impacts to be felt more quickly.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Surface flooding, slips, and difficult driving [are] conditions possible.”

‘Wild winds’, ‘unseasonal snow’

MetService said “wild winds” are expected to affect eastern and central parts of the country from Wednesday.

“Disruptive southerlies set to surge through Wellington,” it warned.

“Not the best day for cycling to work!”

“Unseasonal snow” has also been forecast for inland parts of Canterbury on Wednesday and Thursday.

Forecaster Alec Holden told the Herald MetService was confident snow would fall anywhere about and south of Arthur’s Pass and Wanaka.

“We could also see some pretty low snowfall around Mackenzie Basin, as low as 800m.”

MetService has also issued a heavy rain watch for Christchurch and the Canterbury Plains north of Timaru.

It is forecast to start at 3am tomorrow and last for 48 hours.

Ford said there was potential for more heavy rain for the region at the end of this week.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand