Corks Rd in Tikipunga flooded on Sunday after heavy rain doused the area. Photo / Brodie Stone

Northland is in for a wet end to April with yet another weather watch placed on the region, thanks to 14 hours of rain forecast.

MetService has placed a heavy rain watch for areas north of Whangārei for 14 hours from 10am until midnight on Tuesday.

Meteorologist John Law said there was a high chance of upgrading the watch to a warning, but that would be updated as the forecast became clearer.

Civil Defence Northland said the forecast was “certainly not what we were wishing for”.

“With this heavy rain coming on top of the recent heavy rain, streams and rivers may rise rapidly. Surface flooding, slips, and road closures are also possible, and driving conditions may be hazardous.”