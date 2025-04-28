Advertisement
MetService’s 14-hour rain forecast prompts weather watch for Northland

Brodie Stone
Corks Rd in Tikipunga flooded on Sunday after heavy rain doused the area. Photo / Brodie Stone

Northland is in for a wet end to April with yet another weather watch placed on the region, thanks to 14 hours of rain forecast.

MetService has placed a heavy rain watch for areas north of Whangārei for 14 hours from 10am until midnight on Tuesday.

Meteorologist John Law said there was a high chance of upgrading the watch to a warning, but that would be updated as the forecast became clearer.

Civil Defence Northland said the forecast was “certainly not what we were wishing for”.

“With this heavy rain coming on top of the recent heavy rain, streams and rivers may rise rapidly. Surface flooding, slips, and road closures are also possible, and driving conditions may be hazardous.”

MetService meteorologist Dom Barry highly recommended people keep an eye on the weather forecast.

He said thunderstorms were expected for parts of Northland through to Thursday.

“It is imperative people stay up to date with the latest forecasts, and listen for any advice from local Civil Defence agencies.”

April had been a wet month for Kerikeri, Barry said.

The Bay of Islands town has received 490mm of rainfall in April and 790mm this year alone.

Barry said the normal rainfall amount for the area in April was around 150mm.

RNZ reported this month had been Kerikeri’s wettest April since records began in 1978. The previous record, about 60mm lower, was set in 1999.

MetService told RNZ it had rained in Kerikeri every day this month - minus April 9.

